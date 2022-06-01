ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After outcry, New York Legislature will not move local elections to even-numbered years

By Kate Lisa
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill to move elections for local municipal offices outside New York City to even-numbered years to coincide with presidential and gubernatorial races will die in the state Legislature when session ends this week. Republicans and Democrats alike have expressed issues with the bill, which remains in the Senate...

Clean Slate Act passes New York state senate, fate unclear

NEW YORK NOW – A proposed law in New York that would allow most conviction records to be automatically sealed after a waiting period passed the State Senate on Wednesday, but its future in the Assembly is less clear. A handful of Democrats voted against the measure, but it...
Assembly Member Nathalia Fernandez announces state Senate bid

Assembly Member Nathalia Fernandez is ready to move up the political ladder, announcing her campaign for state Senate in the Bronx. She will seek the newly redrawn 34th District being vacated by state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who is running for Congress. “This is a time that my district, that part...
BRONX, NY
New York state Senate Republicans offer counter measures to stem gun violence

Bolstering mental health programs, increasing penalties for gun crimes and supporting efforts on the county-government level to reduce violence are among the proposals by Republican lawmakers in the state Senate meant to counter violent crime in New York. The proposals were announced Wednesday, the second-to-last day of the legislative session...
Jacobs getting external pressure to drop out of NY-23 race by Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly a week ago, the then-prohibitive favorite to win election in New York's 23rd Congressional District, Republican Chris Jacobs, turned the race on its head when he announced he would vote for a federal ban on guns like AR-15 rifles. Jacobs acknowledged at the time his...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Jumaane Williams isn’t worried about the state of the governor’s race

Proud leftist and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is running for governor in the Democratic primary with just about $131,000 on hand, according to the most recent fundraising numbers. That’s measly compared to incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has $18.6 million in her campaign account. And Moderate Rep. Tom Suozzi has $2.73 million on hand. The New York Times recently reported that Williams and his wife India Sneed have decided he will stay in the race despite Sneed’s battle with cervical cancer and the recent premature birth of their daughter. But Williams has beat the odds before. In 2018, he ran a closer than expected campaign for lieutenant governor against Hochul – coming within 7 points of beating her and cementing his status as a statewide progressive rising star. We caught up with Williams to talk about his chances, the state of the race and how he views the Democratic Party. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York voter guide for June 2022 primary election

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers need to register to vote by Friday in order to cast their ballots in the June primary elections. The primaries include the races for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor and state assembly. Early voting for the elections begins June 18 and Election Day is June 28.See below for other key deadlines:June 3 - Last day to register to vote for the primary elections. CLICK HERE to register online.June 7 - CBS2 hosts debate between Democratic candidates in New York governor race.June 8 - Last day to request a change of address on your voter registration.June 13 - Last day to request an absentee ballot application online. CLICK HERE to request online.CBS2 will also host a debate between the Republican contenders in New York governor race.June 18 - June 26 - Early voting period. CLICK HERE to find your early voting site. CLICK HERE for NYC sites.June 28 - Primary Election Day. CLICK HERE to find your election day site. Note: Early voting sites are often different from Election Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Senate GOP on the offense in 2022 elections

In the midst of the Democratic blue wave in the 2018 elections, Republicans lost their last bastion of political power in New York — the state Senate. In 2022, the Republicans are on the offensive to reclaim some previously held seats and potentially take back some power in the Empire State.
POLITICS
NY lawmakers rush to address guns, abortion rights, in last days of session

Always expect the unexpected in Albany, even a black bear hanging out in a tree near the Capitol as leaders finalize negotiations over end-of-year legislation. State lawmakers have returned to Albany for the final three scheduled days of this year’s legislative session. As per tradition, that time will be filled with last-minute dealmaking as lawmakers scramble to approve hundreds of bills – many high-profile or contentious – before heading back to their districts for campaign season. Nearly 200 bills have been introduced or amended over the Memorial Day weekend, not a guarantee that the Legislature will act on them this week but an indication that they are likely part of the end-of-session agenda.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York lawmakers, advocates hope for a final deal on 'Clean Slate' measure

A measure that would seal criminal records for thousands of New Yorkers has the potential to be revived in the coming days after stalling for the last several years in Albany. The bill, known as the Clean Slate Act, advanced out of a key committee in the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon. It's final fate, however, remains unclear as lawmakers plan to leave Albany by the end of the week for the rest of the year.
ALBANY, NY
Rep. Chris Jacobs' stance on gun control changes complexion of NY-23 race

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Perhaps the first Republican congressman in the country to support a so-called assault weapons ban, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs' statements on Friday caused quite a stir over the weekend. New York state Republican Chair Nick Langworthy said it wasn't a controversy for which he was preparing. "I...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Here's what states are doing to address gun control

NEW YORK — Just days after two mass shootings took place in New York and Texas, state lawmakers are pushing for tighter gun laws in an effort to mitigate gun violence around the country. The move from officials in several states comes as federal lawmakers fail to take any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legislation would revoke an estimated 60,000 parking placards from NYC employees

A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Justice Democrats-endorsed New York candidate drops out of race due to redistricting

A progressive Democrat backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has dropped out of her congressional race, blaming redistricting for denying communities of color an “opportunity for representation.”. Rana Abdelhamid, a Brooklyn-based Muslim activist who was backed by Justice Democrats and supports “Medicare-for-all” and the Green New Deal, announced Tuesday...
BROOKLYN, NY

