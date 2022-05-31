ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forty Fort, PA

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA to host 2nd annual Rhythm & Wine Festival

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

FORTY FORT — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania on Tuesday announced its 2nd Annual Rhythm & Wine Festival, set for Saturday, Aug. 27.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Moonlite Drive-In, 1190 Shoemaker Ave., West Wyoming. This year’s presenting sponsor is M&T Bank.

“Come join us for a fun-filled afternoon with your friends, family, or business partners to enjoy a variety of wineries, cideries, breweries, food vendors and live music,” said festival chair Dave Kuharchik. “We’re excited to have this fun event returning for 2022 after a successful first year. All proceeds benefit critical one-on-one mentoring relationships through Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA. Please consider supporting this great cause.”

Kuharchik said back by popular demand is the contemporary rock band, “Down by Five.”

Alcohol distributing vendors for the event include Deep Roots Hard Cider, Staggering Unicorn, Stone Lake Winery, Lucchi Family Cellars, Susquehanna Brewing Company, Nomad Distilling Company, Case Quattro Winery, and Bartolai Winery.

Food vendors include Keystone Farms and Cheese, Fondippity, Sugar Plum Chocolates, Pittston Popcorn, Yogi’s Potato Pancakes, Marianacci’s Restaurant, and Fiamma Rosa.

General Admission Price is $40, which includes drink samples, & tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are just $10. General parking is $10. VIP Parking is $20 (limited to 100 spots and includes a tailgate spot and closest spots to the music stage).

Tickets can be purchased online at — www.bbbsnepa.org. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 6.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for Rhythm & Wine, contact Camille Sicolo at — [email protected] — or visit — www.bbbsnepa.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s mission is to match children in need with an adult role model & mentor.

Call 570-824-8756, or visit — www.bbbsnepa.org — to learn more about the program or to become a mentor or refer a child.

Times Leader

Times Leader

