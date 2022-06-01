Virginia observes Dam Safety Awareness Day

(WFXR) — With Tuesday being Dam Safety Awareness Day , people in the Commonwealth are encouraged to come up with a solid plan for emergency situations, such as flooding brought on by dam failure.

National Dam Safety Awareness Day is recognized every year on May 31 after the Great Flood in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, caused the deaths of more than 2,000 people in 1889. In Virginia, Dam Safety Awareness Day was established by former Gov. Ralph Northam, also for May 31.

According to Wendy Howard Cooper, the director of dam safety and flood planning management for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), “Dams affect everyone and it should be a concern for everyone.”

The DCR says it regulates more than 2,600 dams in the Commonwealth, including 371 “High Hazard” dams, which pose the greatest risk to life and property downstream if they fail.

“Anything can happen at any time. We’ve seen in the past several years where we’ve got huge storms, heavy rainfall — 11, 13 inches in 24 hours,” said Cooper. “It could cause a dam to overtop, it could activate the spillway and cause water to flow out of that dam. It might cause the dam to fail.”

Problems aren’t always caused by storms, which is why local governments, private owners, and residents need emergency action plans, according to Cooper.

She says the first step is getting flood insurance because homeowners’ policies don’t cover floods. Then she recommends having an escape plan, just like you would for fires and other emergencies.

The last incident reported in the Commonwealth was in Fluvanna County on March 21. Cooper says it was a high-risk dam that had no safety plan, so DCR had to act fast.

“We cut notches in the dam to relieve the water pressure and we eventually removed the dam, decommissioned it,” said Cooper.

If you aren’t sure if you live near a dam or have concerns about one in your area, you can check the DCR website, call the department’s Dam Safety Program at 804-371-6095, or email dam@dcr.virginia.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.