Vikings won’t be signing a fan-favorite free-agent target

By Adam Patrick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is someone that a number of Minnesota Vikings fans wanted their team to pursue in free agency. For the last few years, the Minnesota Vikings have been tormented by Pro Bowl defensive lineman Akiem Hicks whenever it comes time to face the Chicago...

The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Buccaneers legend finally announces retirement after impressive career

Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t going to make it into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor, but he retires a legend in the minds of fans across the NFL. The short Ryan Fitzpatrick Era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one that no fan should ever forget. There were three or four games there during that stretch where it seemed like this Bucs team could do anything, and the win versus the Saints in 2018 will go down as one of the best in that matchup of all time.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Vikings Are Working Out Veteran Free Agent Today

The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning Dede Westbrook to re-join the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Westbrook is working out with Minnesota on Tuesday. Other teams are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old wide receiver, who is expected to sign somewhere this week. Westbrook caught 10 of 15 targets for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Buccaneers bolster defensive front with tremendous signing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored the steal of free agency, by waiting to pounce on their newest defensive lineman. With the move, the defensive front of the Buccaneers is now arguably the most terrifying in all of football. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bucs are bringing in former Chicago...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Wilson was a free agent after completing a one-year, $3 million deal with Miami in 2021. Wilson is coming off the least productive season of his NFL career...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Analyzing ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman's latest interview

Our old friend Rick Spielman is keeping his name out there these days, whether it was with appearances with Fox Sports and CBS Radio, his new Tik Tok career, and most recently, an appearance on the PFF NFL Podcast. I highly recommend listening, it was a really interesting look into Spielman’s thought process and how he went about team-building. Let's have a look into his comments...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals how Tom Brady helped him sink winning putt

The sixth edition of The Match took a different approach on Wednesday as it featured an all-NFL lineup without any golf pros involved in the celebrity contest. In the end, it was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady that emerged with a hard-fought victory over their younger counterparts in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. This was thanks in large part to the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback sinking a clutch putt in the final hole.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Cardinals Sends All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to Green Bay

The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Tom Brady comments not what Buccaneers fans were hoping for

Every Buccaneers fan was hoping that Tom Brady would be back from retirement and on fire to play. It seems more like that fire is waning. What Tom Brady has done during the past two decades as a competitor is nothing short of spectacular. Being able to get yourself ready to play at a high level year-in and year-out despite winning everything, and we mean everything, is no easy task.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Have Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Minnesota Vikings have added a veteran defensive end, according to the NFL transaction wire. Minnesota signed 28-year-old Jonathan Bullard on Thursday. Bullard spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, registering 21 tackles in nine games (four starts). Bullard played in six games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Could string of retirements spell bad news for Buccaneers?

On a day marked by three high-profile NFL players announcing their retirements, could the Buccaneers lose another key player to retirement?. Buccaneers fans are almost assuredly sick from reading about Rob Gronkowski and his potential retirement/return, and to be fair, we’re sick of writing about it. However, Gronk brings...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Packers HC Matt LaFleur’s eye-opening comments on David Bakhtiari’s absence from OTAs

One of the most interesting storylines surrounding the Green Bay Packers this offseason is star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new stable of weapons in the post-Davante Adams era. However, of equal importance is the health of star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed all but one contest last season with a torn ACL that he suffered in December of 2020. Bakhtiari has yet to participate in OTAs for the Packers, something that has concerned pundits and fans alike. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Bakhtiari’s health and delivered some eyebrow-raising comments, per Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
