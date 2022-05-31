ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, NE

Looking to the future of transportation in Hall County

KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAD was fully constructed by 1942, but became fully out-of-commission for its original purpose by...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Battle of the Badges Preview

Grand Island passport program starts three months of promoting small businesses. The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is running their go passport program for the third year, and that program has the stamp of approval from 10 businesses from around the Grand Island area. KSNB Local 4 Weathercast 5 pm.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Update from the Jefferson County Commissioners

On this Memorial Day weekend as we enter summer 2022, let us pause to remember those who have gone before us that gave all that mortality can give that we enjoy our lives today in freedom and abundance. A terrible price in blood has been paid to secure our way of life for us and for future generations. The words of President Franklin Roosevelt are as true today as they were on the eve of World War Two: "Freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved." Until the day when the world is free from tyranny, our freedom will be preserved only if Americans step forward to answer the call—and prove ourselves worthy to be free. The brave souls we remember this weekend have eternally proven their worth, and in so doing, are exemplars of our nation’s highest principles. They have earned the eternal thanks of a grateful nation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, NE
Traffic
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Government
Hall County, NE
Government
County
Hall County, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island woman takes on role of family member for weekend Cemetery Tour

The trunk arrived at the Union Pacific station in Omaha without its owner. It was October 10, 1893. A Union Pacific baggage master received a note from the superintendent Union Pacific-Omaha’s baggage department. Would Ayer look into finding the trunk’s owner, possibly from the Grand Island area?. There...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

June 2, 2022 Morning Forecast

Grand Island passport program starts three months of promoting small businesses. The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is running their go passport program for the third year, and that program has the stamp of approval from 10 businesses from around the Grand Island area. Updated: 17 hours ago. KSNB Local...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Portions of 14th, 70th Streets in Lincoln to close on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of 14th and 70th Streets will close on Monday, city officials say. A portion of 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads will close for a roundabout and water main installation project. The work is scheduled to be completed in early October, according...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nad
1011now.com

Nebraska hospitals work to fill nursing positions after failed legislation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the last legislative session, the Nebraska Hospital Association introduced four bills to help retain and recruit nurses. Only one passed. The NHA said they are disappointed with the lack of progress and now, the effort to keep current nurses in the profession, while also hiring more, is up to hospitals alone.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

City of Norfolk offering reminders of rules regarding signs

NORFOLK, Neb. -- With garage sales underway and a busy election season, the City of Norfolk is reminding people of the legal requirements when putting signs out to advertise events or candidates. According to an email sent out by the City of Norfolk, Section 27-323 of City of Norfolk ordinance...
NORFOLK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Community Fishing Events start Thursday in Grand Island

Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for another summer of fun with Community Fishing Events. Community Fishing Events provide opportunities for people of all ages who have never fished or have not fished in years to learn and enjoy the activity. Rods and reels, as well as bait and fishing instruction, will be available for free.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Drought monitor update - David Stoltz

Red cloud, a place chalk full of history is teeming with literary lovers Friday and Saturday. Grand Island festival highlighting Latinx community. Fourth Street will play host to a festival that promises to highlight the Latinx community in Grand Island on Saturday and Sunday. June 2, 2022 Morning Forecast. Updated:...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Grand Island Independent

County commissioners fire county attorney following federal court ruling

YORK – Late Friday afternoon, May 27, the federal court in Nebraska ruled in favor of the York County Commissioners, lifting an injunction and dismissing a claim from York County Attorney John Lyons that they had no legal ability to fire him. Tuesday morning, the commissioners – sitting in formal session – voted unanimously to terminate Lyons’ position as York County Attorney and it became effective immediately.
YORK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island festival highlighting Latinx community

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fourth Street in Grand Island will play host to a festival that promises to highlight the Latinx community in Grand Island on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend includes a car show, boxing, and wrestling among other things. This is the third year for the festival; before this year the festival was held as more of a Cinco De Mayo celebration.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

new state license plates unveiled

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day. The money will go towards food security, housing programs, laundry and shower outreach and substance-abuse transition housing. Four weeks until Nebraska's special election to fill the First Congressional District. Election day is Tuesday, June 28. The winner...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Fireworks, food, music, Saturday as Yanney Park hosts Hertiage Day

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department and the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation are coordinating Heritage Day at Yanney Park Saturday. There is not an admission fee for Heritage Day, but a donation is encouraged during the concerts. In case of bad weather, call 4-INFO at...
KEARNEY, NE
iheart.com

New Nebraska License Plate Design Unveiled

The design of the new Nebraska plate features one of the floor mosaics on the foyer between the vestibule and rotunda in the Nebraska State Capitol building, which were designed by famed 20th Century muralist Hildreth Meière. The "International Hildreth Meiere Association" website says: "At the threshold of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Businesses making use out of former NAD property

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The World War II Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings was initially built for producing munition for the United States Navy. The site has since been repurposed as a location for companies to run their businesses. The nearly 49,000 acre lot with 2,000 buildings was constructed as...
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy