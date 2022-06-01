ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Traffic crashes, DUIs up over Memorial Day weekend in Missouri

By Brian Dulle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5I9D_0fwJphTT00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of traffic crashes and people driving intoxicated went up over Memorial Day weekend compared to last year.

Eleven people died in traffic crashes over the weekend, including one in Lee’s Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

KHP: DUIs over holiday weekend down from last year

There were 304 traffic crashes this year and 121 DUIs compared to 258 crashes and 112 DUIs last year that resulted in 10 fatalities.

Among the fatalities include 28-year-old Mary M. Gladbach, of Shawnee, Kansas. She died when the driver of a vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, sideswiped another vehicle, then crashed head-on into the vehicle Gladbach was in. The crash happened in Laclede County on Missouri Highway 32, east of Lebanon. Gladbach, a passenger in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

One drowning was reported Sunday after Matthew D. Frazier, 40, of Neosho, Missouri, entered the Elk River to retrieve a boat paddle and was swept downstream. He was not wearing a life jacket.

5 earthquakes rattle Missouri’s bootheel in 9 hours

The number of boat crashes over the 2022 Memorial Day weekend was down with 19, compared to 10 in 2021.

