The largest expense for engineering organizations is usually salary. Salary is mostly determined by supply and demand. Structured pay is when there is a “system” for determining pay: Pay can be based on the employee level, tenure, speciality, or other factors. Pay equity is less biased, but also less flexible, but less flexible. Some companies use structured pay, based on a formula to determine salary. Some managers have the discretion to set pay based on budget they can use. Other options: Geo-blind pay so that everyone receives the same amount, regardless of location.

