ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Staffing, quality, funding at center of Illinois nursing home legislation

By Tahman Bradley
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxmPV_0fwJoram00

ROSELAND, Ill. — After COVID-19 shined a spotlight on need to improve neglected Illinois nursing homes, the Springfield legislature acted.

Tuesday, at Victory Centre of Roseland, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation to incentivize higher staffing levels and quality improvements at nursing homes.

“We’re taking an enormous step forward so that our most vulnerable seniors will get the equitable, compassionate and dignified care that they deserve,” he said. “These are our mothers and our fathers, our aunts and our uncles, our grandparents.

House Bill 246 ties funding for nursing facilities to staffing size and qualities measures while boosting pay for some health care workers.

Previous Coverage: Audit: Urgent response lacking in deadly COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle Veterans Home

To better serve seniors on Medicaid, the new law injects $700 million from state and federal tax funds annually to encourage facilities to adopt federal payment standards that Pritzker says will more accurately reflect clinical care needs of residents.

“With today’s signing, Illinois will no longer tolerate a emphasis on profits over people especially at the sense of our most vulnerable seniors,” he said. “Now when nursing homes provide better care, they will be rewarded.”

Care of the state’s most vulnerable has become an issue on the campaign trail. Republicans are hammering Pritzker for his handling of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home. Thirty-six people died.

“Remember a deadly global pandemic and that was literally nearly the height of it – at least for 2020. And so many people across the state were getting COVID-19. It was being transmitted nonstop, really, and it seemed like it wouldn’t end,” Pritzker said.  “In the wake of LaSalle, we made sure that not only did we hold people accountable, replaced them, and now we have a terrific leader of the Department of Veteran Affairs and I believe that our homes are people well managed.”

While Pritzker faces scrutiny for his handling of LaSalle, there was bipartisan support for this nursing home overhaul. This new law passed both the state House and Senate unanimously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Governor signs nursing home rate reform measure

CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed equity-driven nursing home rate reform legislation, which has the goal of improving care for Illinois nursing home residents, into law. A press release from the governor's office said reform principles include higher funding tied to staffing levels, a new pay scale for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Illinois Health
City
Roseland, IN
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lasalle, IL
starvedrock.media

Homeowners insurance increased in Illinois more so than other states

(The Center Square) – With inflation driving up the cost of just about everything, now Illinois homeowners are dealing with rising insurance rates. According to QuoteWizard, the average insurance premium nationwide went up 2%, but the increase was larger in the Land of Lincoln. “When we look at Illinois,...
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana lawmakers to discuss cannabis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers will discuss cannabis this summer, including THC products already being legally sold in the Hoosier State and potential decriminalization of marijuana. This comes amid a ramped-up effort by state Democrats and others to legalize marijuana in Indiana. According to the agenda approved by legislative leaders from both parties, a summer study […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics State#House#Lasalle Veterans Home#Medicaid#Republicans
WAND TV

Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act repealed

(WAND) - The Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act has now been repealed. A new measure taking affect Wednesday, HB-370, the Youth and Health Safety Act, ends the PNA law that required a minor seeking abortion care to notify a designated family member. The bill which repeals the Parental Notice...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Gov. Pritzker signs Nursing Home Rate Reform bill

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed a nursing home reform bill he said will improve care at facilities across the state by addressing a number of issues. House Bill 0246 aims to improve care for nursing home residents by holding facility owners accountable by tying...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wmay.com

Report: Inflation giving Illinoisans a massive pay cut

(The Center Square) – With the highest inflation rates in 40 years, most Illinoisans’ wages are not keeping up. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the average worker in Illinois needed a pay raise of $5,360 to match the price increases on goods and services this past year, but the average worker received a raise of $3,164. Essentially, the average Illinoisan took a pay cut of $2,200.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Officials debate plans to provide relief as gas prices rise

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – According to GasBuddy as of June 2nd the state average is at $4.90 per gallon. This is a 34¢ increase from last week. While gas prices rise Indiana Lawmakers continue to debate ways to provide relief for Hoosiers. Indiana State Representative Tonya Pfaff said Indiana is the 6th most expensive […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy