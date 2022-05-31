ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 On Your Side: Watching for hazardous material in water

WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoting is now underway to see who will temporarily replace Jeff Fortenberry's seat. The...

The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest River In America

When geographers measure rivers, the length includes what are known as “stems”. These are the largest downstream portions of a river. Merriam Webster defines these as “the main course of a river of stream”. These even have a designation. Called the Strahler system, it measured rivers by their stems. On a scale of zero to […]
NBC News

Mom charged in slaying of baby found in Mississippi River in 2003

The Minnesota mother whose two infants were found in the Mississippi River years apart was arrested Monday in one of their slayings, authorities said. Jennifer Matter, 50, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said at a news conference. Her arrest came 8,222...
