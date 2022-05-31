ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Electric Paisan finds voice with new EP

johnstonsunrise.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he’s not shredding on guitar with the Providence theatrical blues rock act Corinne Southern & The Constellations, Joseph Tudino is making his own music under the name Electric Paisan. He refers to the project’s sound as “sadboi avant-garde dad-punk” and – from listening to his new Cigarettes and Dandelions EP...

johnstonsunrise.net

Comments / 0

Related
mybackyardnews.com

CONCERTS UNDER THE ELMS

Rhode Island Historical Society’s 25th Season of Concerts Under the Elms. When: Thursday, June 30; July 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Where: John Brown House Museum Lawn (52 Power St., Providence, RI 02906) Admission: $10 General Admission; Free for RIHS Members. RIHS Announces...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

‘Electro-pop Opera’: A winner at Wilbury

You can always expect the unexpected at Wilbury Theatre. Director Josh Short has chosen Dave Malloy’s “Electro-Pop opera” to close the theatre’s season, and he chose wisely. Adapted from a 70-page section of Tolstoy’s “War and Peace,” “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Providence Street Liquors

It wasn’t always Omaira Thornton’s plan to be a package store owner. A kindergarten Spanish teacher during much of her career, Thornton worked part-time at Providence Street Liquors when her then-husband purchased the business in 1987. Fast-forward 35 years. Thornton has retired from teaching and is now the owner of the shop, happily running it day-to-day with her sister, Ana Ortiz-Dumas. Thornton’s daughter and son also clock in part-time, along with a small team of loyal employees.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

5 Places to Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Rhode Island

Who doesn’t love those sugary halos sent from heaven? Whether you have them with coffee, as a well-deserved treat, or even as an ice cream sandwich, there is much to celebrate about doughnuts. Luckily for you, Rhode Island boasts an abundance of gourmet doughnut shops that will make all of your confectionary dreams come true.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Entertainment
State
Rhode Island State
providenceonline.com

Drag Brunch Serves Up Pizzazz in Providence

There’s regular brunch – mimosas, eggs benedicts, and the works – and then there’s drag brunch. Think dinner and a show except it’s breakfast food and talented queens. Taking their show from Providence to Provincetown and everywhere in between, Drag in RI serves up a musical comedy routine best paired with a glass of bubbly.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

A Top Rhode Island Realtor Says “We Have Passed the Top of the Market”

One of Rhode Island’s top realtors says the real estate has hit its peak and prices will begin to stabilize. Robert Rutley of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty told GoLocal LIVE, “My opinion is that we've already passed the top of the market and I think that was probably about a month, a month-and-a-half ago. So you know, I let all my clients know that hey, this is the top of the market, this is where we're at, your home is worth the most that it's going to be in this real estate cycle — a real estate cycle is about 12 to 13 years.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

All of RI back in ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health said the CDC now has all of Rhode Island back at the medium community level for COVID-19. Newport County was the lone area in the high level last week. Two weeks ago, four of the five counties in the...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

47th season of Music on the Hill in fine tune

The 47th season of Music on the Hill kicked off Sunday afternoon under sunny skies on the lawn of Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum in East Greenwich with a rousing concert by the Narragansett Brass Quintet. Short pieces by Scheidt, Byrd, Ewald, LaFosse and McKee were joined by a modern...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Guitar Riffs#Sadboi#Dandelions Ep
providenceonline.com

Adventures of the Superman Building

Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive,able to leap tall buildings in a single bound – Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman! Yes, it’s Superman!. Strange visitor from another planet. who came to Earth with. powers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
providenceonline.com

SHOP: Permanent Jewelry and More at Providence Studio Brave Daughters

How is a little jewelry studio nestled on a West End sidestreet creating such a buzz? With a line of permanent jewelry – that’s how. Brave Daughters, AKA Erin Myles and M. Semrau, bring years of experience in metalsmithing and jewelry design to offer a line of Forever (Til Whenever) pieces where a 14-carat gold chain is welded around the wrist, touted as a claspless, painless, meaningful way to celebrate a special occasion. For the “commitment-phobic” there is also the Whenever collection, which does have an escape route (clasps). Either way, all jewelry from this former Rhody Gem is intended to be custom fit to the wearer’s body and preferences, and made from ethically sourced materials. The Knight Street flagship has in-studio appointments, custom jewelry consults, private parties for group celebrations, and good ol’ fashioned browsing. Along with their sustainable jewelry collection, find gifts from small brands curated by the duo.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rental Relief program comes to a close in RI

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – Imagine a knock on the door of a home you’ve lived in for years – paying rent every month for three years to a person you thought was your landlord – only to learn it was all a scam. “He took it,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Valley Breeze

Kennedy: Foulkes is the mental health leader R.I. needs

Editor’s note: With some open column slots this spring and summer, we’re asking supporters of various candidates for governor to give their perspective on those running. If you have watched one of her interviews or seen her ads on television, you likely are already aware that Helena Buonanno Foulkes is running in the Democratic primary for governor to make Rhode Island more affordable, invest $1 billion in its public schools, and create a green economy where all Rhode Islanders have the opportunity to embark on great careers. Her remarkable experience as an executive at CVS, where she managed 200,000 employees and $80 billion in sales, along with her track record of getting big things done, such as leading CVS’ decision to hold themselves accountable to their mission as a health care company and stop selling tobacco, is a testament to her strength as a leader. This should inspire confidence in all Rhode Islanders that she is up to the task.
MENTAL HEALTH
mybackyardnews.com

LTE: JIM DE RENTIS

Since I attended my first Pride parade in 1986, a lot has changed. For much of the past 30 years it felt like we were continually moving forward, due to the successes and sacrifices of the LGBTQ+ community, we finally started to see our rights enshrined in law. Here in Providence we celebrated as we elected the first openly gay Mayor of a capital city. Brett and I had to get married in Massachusetts in 2008 because it wasn’t yet legal in Rhode Island, but a few years later we finally won the right for marriage equality here at home. I am proud to live in a city that values and respects diversity.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

5 Iced Coffee Spots in Rhode Island to Keep You Cool and Caffeinated

61 Washington St., Providence, boltcoffeecompany.com. Try: The much-anticipated kegged nitro cold brew. Its creamy texture and balanced chocolate and raspberry notes hit the mark for both die-hard cold brew drinkers and those just looking to switch things up (it’s also a staff favorite!). FYI: Everyone who purchases a bag...
PROVIDENCE, RI
i95 ROCK

Take a Spine-Tingling Look Inside the Real ‘Conjuring’ House That Inspired the 2013 Movie

This colonial farmhouse in the town of Burrillville, Rhode Island was the subject of the 2013 hit horror film, The Conjuring, which recently sold for $1.2 million. According to the website history101.com, over a 10-year span, Ed and Lorraine Warren who lived in Monroe, Connecticut made several, unsettling trips to investigate the haunting of this home which was said to be possessed by a deeply disturbed spirit named, Bathsheba.
cntraveler.com

What’s New in Newport, Rhode Island This Summer—and the Just-Opened Museum You Need to Check Out

After an unseasonably chilly spring in the northeast, summer is finally here—so it’s time to cast off, raise our sails, and let the season carry us where it will. For most of us who put up with New England winters so we can make the most of New England’s glorious summers, that means a weekend or day trip (at least) to Newport—the land of Vanderbilt mansions, family-friendly beaches, and, of course, sailing.
NEWPORT, RI
providenceonline.com

Food News: A Taste of the South

Southern waffle eatery serves up brunch, dinner, and late-night eats. When Edmund Addai turned 18, he received a waffle maker. That gift launched a restaurant concept. After hosting small pop-ups for friends, the self-taught chef opened The Stackhouse out of Bath Food Co. as a pandemic side hustle. His breakfast, brunch, and fried chicken concept exploded, and in six short months he left his insurance job to become a full-time entrepreneur. “Rhode Island lacked homestyle cooking with the southern influence,” says the Providence native. “We try to be as creative as possible with it.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
rhodybeat.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week

Aspen is so handsome, photos don't do him any justice. You have to see him in person to really appreciate his stunning orange cream color and his ice blue eyes! He also has a huge heart to match, he loves attention! Aspen is a four year old Siamese mixed breed. If you'd like to meet him please go to EGAPL Heart of RI 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. Hours of operation are Wednesday 3:00-7:00, Thursday and Friday 12-2, Saturday 10-2. You can call them at 401-467-3670 for more information too. Aspen will be adopted quickly so be sure to contact them right away!
CRANSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy