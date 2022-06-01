ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Larimer Co. urges state to take action against energy company

By KFKA News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarimer County is accusing an energy company near Fort Collins of multiple air pollution violations. The Coloradoan reports the county filed...

Related
Larimer County holds steady at ‘medium’ on COVID-19 risk dial

Larimer County’s COVID-19 risk level remains at medium. A look at the latest numbers shows cases are up to 259 per 100,000 people. That’s up just a handful of cases from the week prior. The total number of hospitalizations remains below 10. To return to the low risk level, where the county had been for several days, case rates on a seven-day moving average need to drop lower than 200. See the numbers here: https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/larimer-county-positive-covid-19-numbers.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Utility work shutters part of Taft Hill Rd. in SW Fort Collins

Part of Taft Hill Road in southwest Fort Collins is closed to traffic through Sunday. Crews are doing utility work tied to the new Larimer County Behavioral Health Facility on the roadway between Trilby Road and the Larimer County Landfill. You can still access the landfill via Harmony Road from points north.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

No criminal charges in wake of auditor’s report of fraud, misuse of public funds by Colorado Judicial Department employees

Denver prosecutors will not pursue criminal charges against four former employees of the Colorado Judicial Department despite an auditor’s report that found evidence of fraud and the misuse of public funds within the State Court Administrator’s Office. The Denver District Attorney’s Office did not have enough time after...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder County officials warn of possible peanut butter contamination

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Boulder County officials have issued the warning. Boulder County public health officials are recommending residents check their kitchen cupboards for contaminated peanut butter after an expanded recall of several Jif brand products last week. The warning, posted on the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Westword

How North Denver Became the City's Ashtray

A new report led by researchers from the Dickinson Lab at the Colorado School of Public Health identifies North Denver as a pollution hot spot thanks to a confluence of factors involving an abundance of industrial businesses, as well as railroad and highway traffic that puts the health of its approximately 50,000 residents at risk every single day.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Johnstown Prepares To Add 1,000+ Housing Units: ‘Growth Is Going To Happen’

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – As the northern Colorado community of Johnstown prepares to welcome Buc-ee’s, a mega gas station set to break ground in June, the town is also announcing one of its largest developments nearby. Construction crews have already begun digging on a new development at Highway 60 and I-25 which will help redefine the gateway to northern Colorado. More than 1 million square feet of commercial retail space and more than 1,000 housing units will soon be on the market. “We call ourselves the largest small town along the Front Range. It is growing rapidly,” said Mayor Gary Lebsack. “We feel...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
realvail.com

Water cuts are coming for the West, including Colorado, as ongoing drought worsens

MONTEREY, Calif. — If Californians don’t change the way they consume water, officials are warning, sweeping, statewide mandatory cuts may be unavoidable. Three years into a severe drought and with water supplies plummeting, lush green lawns and the careless use of drinking water are no longer realistic in California and throughout much of the West, experts say. It will take changes to personal behavior, consistent messaging from state and local water officials and historic investments in programs and infrastructure that promote conservation to survive an indefinite state of drought.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Site selected for new Fort Collins homeless shelter

A new shelter for those experiencing homelessness is coming to Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins Rescue Mission has chosen 1311 North College Avenue for the shelter due to its proximity to mental health and medical services. The site is owned by Bohemian Foundation, whose owner billionaire philanthropist Pat Stryker will donate the land. A second site owned by the county on Vine Drive, that was favored by the local business community, fell out of the running after it was determined it wouldn’t be ready for a few years. Fort Collins Rescue Mission now has a lot of work cut out for them. The organization needs to fundraise, design and construct the shelter, get various planning and zoning board approvals, and conduct community outreach. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Sheridan Media

Colorado Man Sentenced in Wyoming for Failing to Pay Employment Taxes

United States District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal recently sentenced Curtis Perry of Windsor, Colorado to 18 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for 12 counts of failure to account for and pay trust fund taxes. Freudenthal also ordered Perry to pay $356,280 in restitution and a $1,200 special assessment fee. Between 2013 and 2016, Perry operated an ammunition-manufacturing-and-sales business in Laramie, which made and marketed ammunition under the Ammo Kan brand.
WINDSOR, CO
KJCT8

Highlands Ranch man sentenced to federal prison; fraudulently obtained over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief money meant for Colorado small businesses

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that a Highland Ranch man has been convicted and sentenced to federal prison for obtaining over $800,000 in funds originally intended to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel Stonebarger, 50, obtained the funds by...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
estesparknews.com

An Update About The Loop

It’s been nearly a decade since the Downtown Estes Loop project was initiated by submission of a grant application to the 2013 Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP). At a recent study session of the Town Board, Greg Muhonen, Director of Public Works for the Town of Estes Park, and representatives from our state and federal partners presented an update on the project. Key points from the update follow.
ESTES PARK, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Court of Appeals rules gag order in parental termination rights case may have been unconstitutional but mother of three did not timely file appeal

A judge’s gag order barring a mother of three from speaking out against a ruling terminating her parental rights may have been unconstitutional, but the mother lost her right to challenge her contempt citation that landed her in jail because she failed to timely appeal, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday. “A party must obey a court order — even an unconstitutional order — unless and until that order is stayed, set aside, or reversed on appeal,” a four-judge panel of the appeals...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is going to be huge. Just about everyone from Texas is aware of Buc-ee’s. The travel center was founded in 1982 with 35 stores in the Lonestar State. But not everyone in the Centennial State recognizes the happy-go-lucky beaver logo. Construction on Colorado’s first location in Johnstown starts this week.
JOHNSTOWN, CO

