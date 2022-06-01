Larimer Co. urges state to take action against energy company

A new shelter for those experiencing homelessness is coming to Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins Rescue Mission has chosen 1311 North College Avenue for the shelter due to its proximity to mental health and medical services. The site is owned by Bohemian Foundation, whose owner billionaire philanthropist Pat Stryker will donate the land. A second site owned by the county on Vine Drive, that was favored by the local business community, fell out of the running after it was determined it wouldn’t be ready for a few years. Fort Collins Rescue Mission now has a lot of work cut out for them. The organization needs to fundraise, design and construct the shelter, get various planning and zoning board approvals, and conduct community outreach. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO