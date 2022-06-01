Portage woman in hospice care granted wish of final motorcycle ride

PORTAGE, Wis. — To anyone who rides a motorcycle, there’s nothing like the feeling of the open air on the open road.

A woman in Portage wanted to experience that feeling one last time, and on Tuesday she did, rumbling down the pavement with an entourage to make sure her ride was smooth.

Thanks to motorcycle group Wisconsin Roaddocs and Hamilton Park Place, Donnell Chanel got her final wish of one final ride.

“She said, ‘I want to be on a motorcycle with (the) wind in my hair,'” Cassondra Peters from Moments Hospice said. “Donnell Chanel is a biker mamma. She used to drive, not ride. She said she liked being on the front of the bike.”

Brian Murray from the Wisconsin Roaddocs said his group was glad to be able to share a ride with Chanel. Most of the group’s members are active or retired EMTs and paramedics, so they understand the mission more than most.

As Tuesday approached, Chanel’s excitement grew. Workers said she was so looking forward to the ride she spent Tuesday morning looking out the window to watch as the riders arrived.

The experience left her speechless.

“There’s no words, there just isn’t any words,” she said.

Photojournalist Brian Mesmer contributed to this story.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.