Brookfield, IL

Truck stolen in Brookfield recovered in Chicago | Police reports May 23-30

By BOB UPHUES
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truck stolen from a parking lot in the 9100 block of Plainfield Road in Brookfield late on May 22 was recovered undamaged in Chicago on May 24, police said. The truck’s owner told police she learned of the truck’s theft by a man who observed it apparently abandoned and called...

cwbchicago.com

3 juveniles questioned in connection with a wave of North Side robberies are back on the streets, source says

On Monday, we reported Chicago police were questioning two men in connection with a series of armed robberies that unfolded over the weekend on the North Side. Evidence is growing that the crew responsible for the weekend’s wave of hold-ups is part of the group that committed dozens of robberies earlier in the month, including the shooting of Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in Oak Lawn gas station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There's new video and there are new details about who was shot at an Oak Lawn gas station late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at 5:00 at the BP gas station at 111th and Pulaski. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the gas station with what she has learned. The man injured in Tuesday's shooting is an off-duty Chicago firefighter. He was grazed in the shoulder and is now recovering. Police said they are now looking for three men.They were all wearing what appear to be construction vests when they got out of a dark-colored dodge and began firing at a white Chevy suburban.Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment those shots were fired. The gunman isn't visible, but can the driver of the SUV pumping gas, then reacting to the gunfire. He then runs towards the gas station and then back to his SUV  before driving away. The gas station itself was also hit with glass left shattered from at least three bullets. Police said the suspects then got back into their car, and sped northbound down Pulaski. License plate readers did capture the plates on the car which came back as stolen. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 women mugged in Lincoln Park and Boystown on Wednesday

Four women were robbed in three separate incidents across Lakeview and Lincoln Park on Wednesday. At least two of the crimes were committed by one group, according to CPD reports. The first robbery occurred on the 2700 block of North Pine Grove around 2:20 p.m. A woman and her mother...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley out of ICU

CHICAGO — Dakotah Earley, the aspiring young chef who was shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park last month, is out of the intensive care unit, according to his mother. Joy Dobbs posted about his progress on Twitter Wednesday saying, “Awesome news. Dakotah Earley is out of the ICU. Praise God.” Earley, 23, was shot near […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 people dead after 2 separate crashes on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people died in two separate crashes about two miles apart Thursday night on Interstate 57 near south suburban Matteson.According to Illinois State Police, around 6:25 p.m., a 2018 Chevy Malibu was driving on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-57 near 183rd Street, passing traffic, when the driver lost control and crashed into the rear passenger side of a 2017 Freightliner semi-trailer truck.The 50-year-old man driving the Malibu was taken to the hospital, where he died. After the crash, all northbound lanes of I-57 were closed at Vollmer Road as police investigated the crash.All lanes reopened around 11:40 p.m., and around the same time, as two Illinois Department of Transportation trucks were still on the scene near Vollmer Road, a black sedan crashed into those trucks.The crash was so violent, the engine block was ejected from the sedan. The driver was killed instantly.One IDOT worker suffered minor injuries. The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed again around 12:20 a.m. Friday near U.S. Route 30, but reopened by 4:40 a.m.
MATTESON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded while taking out trash in Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while throwing trash out early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood. The 24-year-old was throwing out trash in the alley around 1:09 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Assault suspect tased after fleeing North Side hospital while handcuffed

CHICAGO - A man who was arrested for aggravated assault was tased by police after he tried to flee a hospital while handcuffed Wednesday night in the Lake View East neighborhood. The 53-year-old was initially taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for an unknown injury, police said. The suspect ran...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is wounded in a shooting in the Park Manor neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said around 4:58 p.m., two men, 41 and 39, were struck by gunfire on the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. The 39-year-old victim was struck in the chest and abdomen and was also transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
WSPY NEWS

Minooka man accused of battering family members now charged with murder

A Minooka man could spend the rest of life behind bars for an alleged murder. The Hanover Park Police Department accuses 27-year-old Brandon Beamish, of Joliet, and 25-year-old Scott Smierciak, of Minooka, of killing 58-year-old Fred Boerma, of Hanover Park, inside his home in the 7900 block of Northway Drive sometime in the late night hours on May 16th.
MINOOKA, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

Three units left at The Cheshire in Oak Park

The Cheshire, located at 1024 Washington Blvd. in Oak Park, is 66% sold: just three units remain. The building is exclusively represented by brokers Zak Knebel and Camille Hoover of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s Oak Park and River Forest offices. The Cheshire is made up of nine units total,...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elgin man charged with fiery crash that killed 17-year-old passenger

LOMBARD, Ill. - Bond has been set at $750,000 for an Elgin man accused of driving under the influence, crashing a vehicle and killing his 17-year-old passenger last year. Raymond Griffin, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death and one count of misdemeanor speeding 35+ over the speed limit.
ELGIN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

77-year-old man killed after two-vehicle crash near McHenry

A 77-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash after he pulled his sedan out into an intersection in front of an SUV near McHenry Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry Township Fire Protection District, and Spring Grove Fire Protection District responded at 11:35 a.m. Thursday to Spring Grove Road […]

