KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Seven people had to be rescued by firefighters Friday night after a carnival ride broke down while they were inside. According to the Kirkwood Fire Department, the call came out just before 10 p.m. for people trapped on a ride at St. Peterfest on Argonne Drive. Seven people were stuck in two cars of the ride. Three of them were inside a car that was about 40 feet in the air and the other four were at the bottom.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO