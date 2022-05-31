ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Solidifying roots and growing branches

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Cranston’s Dana Ventetuolo, 48, decided to start the nonprofit Nico’s Tree in 2016, she was looking to provide emotional and financial support to patients and families who were undergoing treatment for long term pediatric diseases. Dana had recently lost her son – Nico – to a rare illness known as...

