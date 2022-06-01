ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a Bulldog is all about

By Jose Herrera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowman High School honors its 53rd graduating class. Bowman High School has a reputation, one that might not be understood right away – but let student success and staff action show you what it means to be a Bulldog. “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen,” Nina Zamora said. “I...

signalscv.com

14 students graduate from Sequoia in intimate ceremony

While the performing arts center at Castaic High School is quite sizeable with its 400 seats, the tight group of parents, family and friends of Sequoia School’s 2022 graduating class on Thursday morning gathered up close to the stage there for an intimate, heartfelt graduation ceremony. Sequoia School, the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Foothill League stars leave their mark on state meet

Three Santa Clarita Valley athletes returned home from Clovis as state runners-up after the CIF State meet over the weekend. Thirteen of the Foothill League’s best headed north to compete with the top athletes in California. Golden Valley’s Elijha Ellis and Meagan Humphries as well as West Ranch’s Christopher...
SPORTS
signalscv.com

Wilson named new principal of Golden Oak

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi, who announced her retirement in March. Before joining the Hart district, Wilson was a science teacher and football...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

‘You’ll always be our own sweet Hart’

Graduates commemorate four years of school at Hart High. “What are we here for, again,” said Sophie Darling, one of three student speakers at the Hart High School graduation. “Sophie, how could you forget? It’s graduation,” responded Sam Menell, who shared a commencement address with Darling. That’s...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two SoCal Schools Affected by Threats

Two schools in Southern California are dealing with threats made to their campuses Wednesday morning, forcing one to close and the other to increase security for students, just days before graduation. The person who threatened Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, according to Baldwin Park Police, is a juvenile...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
signalscv.com

$100K available for students focused on watershed protection

An alliance of cultural and environmental organizations has launched fellowships and scholarships worth $100,000 for students committed to the protection of Southern California’s signature river, known in the Santa Clarita Valley as the Santa Clara River. The Utom Conservation Fund Scholarship and Fellowship, announced on Earth Day, will be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Ronald Perry | Be Part of the Solution

With all of the chaos and shootings going on these days, it is hard for parents everywhere to believe their children will have a safe experience at school. Here is a website that many school districts across the country are using as reference. I think it is important for ALL ADULTS to be aware of it and take advantage of the information offered. Look it up, it is easy! Everybody needs to be a part of solution:
outlooknewspapers.com

No More Gun Stores in Burbank

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Driving on Magnolia Boulevard today, I was shocked to see that the exceptional artwork on the old Bubble Head building on the corner of Screenland Drive, that featured Elvis, Jim Morrison and Mick Jagger, has been replaced with the new “Gun World” sign, in 8-feet-tall letters on the front of the building.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon High graffiti threat reported, students told to stay home

In a second threat against a William S. Hart Union High School District campus in two days, the students at Canyon High School were told by administrators to not come onto campus Thursday after a threat was found spray-painted in a school bathroom. According to Superintendent Mike Kuhlman, graduation is...
CANYON, TX
artforum.com

Samella Lewis (1923–2022)

Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
TORRANCE, CA
generalaviationnews.com

A short violent life

The Commemorative Air Force Southern California Wing will hold a Living History presentation on the F6F Hellcat it’s calling “A short life and violent!”. The Grumman F6F Hellcat entered service in the Pacific Theater in early fall 1943, yet by early fall 1945, it was relegated to second-line duty.
CAMARILLO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern County school districts prepare for new school start times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the school year coming to an end soon parents of middle school and high school students need to be aware of an upcoming change that may impact their day-to-day schedules. In 2019, State Bill 328, also known as the Later School Start Time Act,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Brush Fire Quickly Halted

A small brush fire in Saugus was quickly stopped by firefighters Thursday. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a fire on the 27000 block of Garza Drive in Saugus, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Firefighters reported a pine tree and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion spotted in Simi Valley; nearby school on lockdown

Authorities are searching for a mountain lion spotted strolling through Simi Valley on Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Royal Avenue and conducted a search for the 110-pound creature, the Simi Valley Police Department said in an advisory. The mountain lion was then seen moving west in the 1300 […]
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Mom Starts GoFundMe After Daughter Passes From Fentanyl Overdose

A GoFundMe has been started after a woman died of a fentanyl overdose while grieving the death of her grandmother. Tricia Gilbert started the GoFundMe last Tuesday to help with finances after her daughter, who worked at the Sand Canyon Animal Hospital in Santa Clarita, died of an overdose, according to Gilbert.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Randy’s Donuts celebrates grand opening of new Burbank location

Randy’s Donuts is opening a brand new location for hungry customers to enjoy in Burbank Wednesday morning. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening and early-arrivers can get a free glazed donut between 6 a.m. and noon, Randy’s posted on its Instagram page. The new shop is located […]

