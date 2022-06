FRISCO, TX — A former Dallas Cowboy running back was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday night. According to multiple reports, on Jun. 1, officers with the Frisco Police Department were dispatched to the apartment of Marion Barber, 38, for the report of a welfare concern. Police say when they arrived they found Barber deceased. At this time no official cause of death has been released. Following the announcement people took to social media to remember the former pro bowl running back.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO