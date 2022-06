Vail Resorts wants the narrative of the Booth Heights development to be about elite NIMBYs versus workers, but that was never what this was about. Vail Resorts is pushing this story to gain support from their employees by claiming to care about the employees’ best interests. Vail Resorts is not a mom and pop shop, it is not a local business, it is not Vail Associates. Vail Resorts is a global corporation whose only consideration is its price per share. The employees who showed support for Vail Resorts at the Town Council meeting by wearing their blue shirts are being lied to and used.

VAIL, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO