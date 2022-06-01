ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawmakers look for change of mind to Florida’s open carry gun laws

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
Some lawmakers are hoping Governor Ron DeSantis will have a change of heart about allowing any open carry gun laws in Florida following the tragic Texas school shooting.

The governor has said he would support allowing people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried called on Florida’s top Republican lawmakers to call a special session to address more gun safety laws.

Here is a copy of her letter.

Other states with this law call it “constitutional carry” and it has always been on the governor’s wish list however he and other lawmakers have been quiet on the topic since 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed in Uvalde.

If lawmakers were to impose the new law it would make registering firearms, mandatory training and licensing no longer be necessary.

“It would allow any citizen to walk around in Florida with a loaded gun without a permit,” said Crystal Czyscon.

She is a member of Moms Demand Action and opposes any laws that make it easier to carry a gun.

“We would like to demand that all of our officials stand up and say to governor DeSantis all of our legislation and senators say no and enough is enough,” Czyscon demanded.

Democrat Anna Eskamani is one of those lawmakers.

“Not only is it bad timing to consider permit less carry but it’s bad policy,” Eskmani said regarding any open carry laws that may be considered.

She wants to see more restrictive gun laws.

“What we need are common sense gun safety regulations that are shared by a majority of Americans,” Eskamani stated.

Southwest Florida Republican state lawmakers have said they’ll support a constitutional carry if the governor calls for one.

U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds said it is something he would vote for if he was still in the state legislature.

Instead, he is in Washington D.C. and said he wants to harden schools.

“You almost have to try and secure them like we secure airports,” Donalds described.

His other focus includes focusing on mental health.

“The problem is there are mental health issues with these gunmen,” he stated.

College student and soon to be teacher Madison Franz wants more.

“We need to be tightening gun control and not loosening it,” Franz explained.

She has organized a “March for Our Lives” rally on June 11th in Downtown Fort Myers on the steps of the old courthouse.

“I would urge everyone to come to this. It’s really to amplify voices that haven’t been heard,” she said.

Meanwhile congress passed legislation in 2021 that calls for requiring background checks on all gun sales in the country; however, it has not passed the U.S. Senate.

Star Spangled Forever
2d ago

This is a big lie. Nothing is changing the registering of guns. Plus background checks will STILL be required. So quit spreading the propaganda.

libs are sooo dumb
2d ago

there are plenty of people walking around with a handgun without a concealed permit, does Nikki fried think there isn't?

L.F
1d ago

Gun laws only make it harder for law abiding citizens to get a gun to protect themselves No criminal is doing background checks, taking test, going in a store buying the gun Laws only work for law abiding citizens That’s why states with tough gun laws have murder and criminals are in jail control because they know most citizens won’t have a weapon to fight back

Comments / 0

Community Policy