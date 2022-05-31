Bring the Schasteâ Experience Home with Retail Loose-Leaf Teas

How is a little jewelry studio nestled on a West End sidestreet creating such a buzz? With a line of permanent jewelry – that’s how. Brave Daughters, AKA Erin Myles and M. Semrau, bring years of experience in metalsmithing and jewelry design to offer a line of Forever (Til Whenever) pieces where a 14-carat gold chain is welded around the wrist, touted as a claspless, painless, meaningful way to celebrate a special occasion. For the “commitment-phobic” there is also the Whenever collection, which does have an escape route (clasps). Either way, all jewelry from this former Rhody Gem is intended to be custom fit to the wearer’s body and preferences, and made from ethically sourced materials. The Knight Street flagship has in-studio appointments, custom jewelry consults, private parties for group celebrations, and good ol’ fashioned browsing. Along with their sustainable jewelry collection, find gifts from small brands curated by the duo.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO