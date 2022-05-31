ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Bring the Schasteâ Experience Home with Retail Loose-Leaf Teas

By Abbie Lahmers
providenceonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a quick caffeine fix, Schasteâ offers a chance to slow down and recenter – at the mercy of a three-minute tea timer. In a world that emphasizes constant activity, owner Tony Lopez shares, “the last thing we really need is more caffeine and more stimulation – there’s a place...

providenceonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
providenceonline.com

Food News: A Taste of the South

Southern waffle eatery serves up brunch, dinner, and late-night eats. When Edmund Addai turned 18, he received a waffle maker. That gift launched a restaurant concept. After hosting small pop-ups for friends, the self-taught chef opened The Stackhouse out of Bath Food Co. as a pandemic side hustle. His breakfast, brunch, and fried chicken concept exploded, and in six short months he left his insurance job to become a full-time entrepreneur. “Rhode Island lacked homestyle cooking with the southern influence,” says the Providence native. “We try to be as creative as possible with it.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
providenceonline.com

Drag Brunch Serves Up Pizzazz in Providence

There’s regular brunch – mimosas, eggs benedicts, and the works – and then there’s drag brunch. Think dinner and a show except it’s breakfast food and talented queens. Taking their show from Providence to Provincetown and everywhere in between, Drag in RI serves up a musical comedy routine best paired with a glass of bubbly.
PROVIDENCE, RI
providenceonline.com

SHOP: Permanent Jewelry and More at Providence Studio Brave Daughters

How is a little jewelry studio nestled on a West End sidestreet creating such a buzz? With a line of permanent jewelry – that’s how. Brave Daughters, AKA Erin Myles and M. Semrau, bring years of experience in metalsmithing and jewelry design to offer a line of Forever (Til Whenever) pieces where a 14-carat gold chain is welded around the wrist, touted as a claspless, painless, meaningful way to celebrate a special occasion. For the “commitment-phobic” there is also the Whenever collection, which does have an escape route (clasps). Either way, all jewelry from this former Rhody Gem is intended to be custom fit to the wearer’s body and preferences, and made from ethically sourced materials. The Knight Street flagship has in-studio appointments, custom jewelry consults, private parties for group celebrations, and good ol’ fashioned browsing. Along with their sustainable jewelry collection, find gifts from small brands curated by the duo.
PROVIDENCE, RI
providenceonline.com

Providence’s Amos House Culinary Program Offers Fresh Start

“I got into eating at a young age,” jokes Nick DeCamp, the culinary instructor at Amos House, a nonprofit serving the homeless and unemployed since 1976 in Providence. When DeCamp took an early retirement from the Providence Public School system, where he taught elementary school, he began looking for his second act. His wife suggested cooking. That led him to the RI Food Community Bank’s Community Kitchen, a now-defunct free program that gave students the skills to work in the culinary industry. “That was a huge turning point in my life,” he says. “Within the first hour, on the first day, I knew I found my calling.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
City
Providence, RI
providenceonline.com

Quilts and Watercolors by Priscilla Carrion On View In Providence

“My practice right now involves going as slowly as possible,” begins the bio of Priscilla Carrion, a contemporary visual and textile artist who credits daydreaming about new futures and long walks with her dogs for helping her throughout the pandemic. An artist working in both paint and fabric, Carrion’s watercolors are like vibrant collages and her stitched quilts are a lively mix of patterns and fabrics. She is currently exhibiting her quilts at the BankRI Pitman Street Gallery, and in July, both her quilts and watercolors will be at the BankRI Turks Head Gallery.
providenceonline.com

The Business of Fashion at StyleWeek Northeast

SEED students showcase designs at STYLEWEEK made from recycled materials. A young student puts the finishing touches on a dress she’s created – a folded fan at the back of the bodice during a final fitting – but her model need not worry about being stuck with a pin. This frock was constructed from sheets of newspaper as part of STYLEWEEK’S SEED Student Design Challenge, a showcase of designs made using recycled materials at June’s micro-event held at Capital Grille. This year’s partner is Lincoln School Providence with nine talented students from Anita Thompson’s Art of the Assemblage course participating.
providenceonline.com

PROVIDENCE

Cupcake Championship: Local chefs duke it out in a confectionary culinary battle, but it’s all in good fun. Various locations, RIFoodFights.com. Rebecca L. Spencer Lecture Series: This month, Central Congregational Church presents Dr. Ted Widmer, historian, White House advisor, acclaimed author, and Rhode Islander to speak about his recent book, Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington. CentralChurch.us.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loose Leaf Tea#White Tea#Herbal Tea#Tea House#Food Drink
providenceonline.com

Providence Preservation Society’s 40th Festival of Historic Houses Returns

Enjoy the beauty of the East Side all month long with events from the Providence Preservation Society. Find additional details including registration at PPSRI.org. 2022 Festival Preview Party: Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a full bar, and a chance to explore the Sarah T. Harrison House at 103 Lloyd Avenue. Designed by local architects Howard K. Hilton and F. Ellis Jackson and built in 1904, character-defining features include the double bow fronts flanking the front door and the connected pedimented dormers.
providenceonline.com

PVDFest Returns Bigger and Better Than Ever

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, PVDFest, the Creative Capital’s signature arts and entertainment event presented by the Department of Art, Culture + Tourism and founding partner FirstWorks, returns to downtown Providence June 10-12. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced plans for the 2022 festival at a press conference in March....
providenceonline.com

Adventures of the Superman Building

Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive,able to leap tall buildings in a single bound – Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman! Yes, it’s Superman!. Strange visitor from another planet. who came to Earth with. powers...
providenceonline.com

Youth Pride Inc.’s New Executive Director Has Big Goals

As a queer adult, Rush Frazier considers protecting LGBTQIA+ youth part of their personal mandate. Stepping into the role of executive director of Youth Pride Inc. (YPI) this past December only furthers Frazier’s work and commitment to the cause. YPI is a Providence-based non-profit dedicated to meeting the needs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy