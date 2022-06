CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a tie-breaking solo home run in the eighth inning, Willson Contreras and P.J. Higgins also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night.Wisdom unloaded on a 3-2 pitch from Brad Boxberger (1-1), sending a long drive to left for his 11th home run.Contreras connected in his second straight game, smacking a solo drive in the first against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer. Contreras now has eight homers to lead all MLB catchers, and also hit an RBI double and scored in a four-run sixth.Christopher Morel continued a hot start...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO