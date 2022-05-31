NOTICE: Bills Vetoed by Gov. Edwards

Louisiana lawmakers on Wednesday asked Gov. John Bel Edwards and his top attorneys to testify before a bipartisan committee investigating allegations of a cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. The request comes just days after The Associated Press reported that Edwards and his lawyers privately watched a long-withheld video showing Greene taking his final breaths during his fatal arrest yet did not act urgently to get the crucial footage into the hands of those with the power to charge the white Louisiana State Police troopers seen stunning, punching and dragging the man.The video, which showed...

