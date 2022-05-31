ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NOTICE: Bills Vetoed by Gov. Edwards

louisiana.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Gov. Edwards announced that he has vetoed the following bills from the 2022...

gov.louisiana.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lawmakers ask governor to testify in Ronald Greene probe

Louisiana lawmakers on Wednesday asked Gov. John Bel Edwards and his top attorneys to testify before a bipartisan committee investigating allegations of a cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. The request comes just days after The Associated Press reported that Edwards and his lawyers privately watched a long-withheld video showing Greene taking his final breaths during his fatal arrest yet did not act urgently to get the crucial footage into the hands of those with the power to charge the white Louisiana State Police troopers seen stunning, punching and dragging the man.The video, which showed...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

U.S. EPA restores rights of states, tribes to block polluting projects

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday restored the right of states and tribes to block projects on environmental grounds through the federal clean water permitting process, reversing a Trump era effort to prevent them from doing so. The agency issued a proposed rule, first...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy