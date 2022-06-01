ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Portable bathrooms now at Terminal E at IAH, traffic concerns still remain

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Elizabeth Ohiku said traveling with children is difficult, but she isn’t talking about flying out of the airport. “We didn’t know what to do,” Ohiku said. “We didn’t know where to go.”. She’s talking about picking up a loved one from...

As TCEQ greenlights Aldine concrete batch plant, Harris County 'red tags' project for illegal construction

HOUSTON – The company behind a concrete batch plant in Aldine approved by TCEQ despite public outcry is facing accusations of illegal construction activities. The Harris County Engineering Department said Avant Garde Construction Company/AGC Ready Mix violated the county’s floodplain regulations by “performing earthwork (grading)” without permits on the site at 10945 Eastex Freeway.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Do You Have An Old Pair Of Glasses Lying Around?

The Tomball Lions Club collects used eyeglasses which are turned in monthly for delivery to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center (LERC) in Conroe, Texas. This Center is operated by the Conroe Noon Lions Club and staffed solely by Lion volunteers. For further information, contact our eyeglass recycling program head Lion...
CONROE, TX
HOUSTON TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE THIS EVENING

SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Reservoir project that could provide water to county inches forward

A nearby river authority recently reached a $69 million agreement with the city of Houston to purchase a proposed reservoir project that, if completed, might one day provide water to thousands of homes across the region. The Brazos River Authority purchased about 70 percent of project rights for the Allens...
HOUSTON, TX
Popeyes Chicken Coming to Richmond Rd.

According to documents filed with the Texarkana, Texas Planning and Zoning Commission a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will soon be coming to Richmond Rd. The new restaurant will be located at 2903 Richmond Rd. in the old Pizza Hut location. The 3,060 square foot building has 56 parking spots. No...
TEXARKANA, TX
2022 Summer nail trends

HOUSTON — 5 SUMMER NAIL TRENDS:. Gloss was founded on a basis that getting your manicure/pedicures should be an exceptional and luxurious experience. They pride themselves in the quality of their work, customer service and always prioritizing our health and safety. Plus, they stand out by always having the latest nail trends and providing a trendy and modern atmosphere. Gloss Nail Bar test and use the best products on the market to ensure that your services last no matter what the occasion is. Their mission is to always raise the bar of what a nail salon should be!
HOUSTON, TX
1 dead in east Houston worksite accident

HOUSTON — A construction worker died Tuesday morning at an east Houston worksite after getting trapped in a machine, according to the Houston Fire Department. It happened at about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of East Freeway and Halsey Street. Officials said construction crews were using a trenching...
HOUSTON, TX
Splashway Waterpark & Campground open for the summer with 4 brand new waterslides

HOUSTON – Summertime is here, and a perfect spot to take the fam for the ultimate cooldown is Splashway Waterpark & Campground, located in Sheridan, Texas. Just one hour west of Katy between San Antonio and Houston, Splashway offers a ton of different attractions including a 30,000 square-foot wave pool, lazy river and more than a dozen waterslides.
HOUSTON, TX
Popshelf to break ground on Tomball-area store

Popshelf representatives confirmed in a June 1 email that the retail store will break ground in the coming weeks for a Tomball-area location at the southwest corner of Hwy. 249 and Spring Cypress Road. The company said it is finalizing the due diligence phase as of June 1 for a Popshelf store, which will offer customers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies and party goods at an affordable price. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company. The chain first opened a location in Nashville in fall 2020 and has grown to 65 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations since then. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores in fiscal year 2022, according to the company. An opening timeline for the Tomball store was not yet available. www.popshelf.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Where to Shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for June

June is a busy month, with lots to celebrate and commemorate: graduation; Father’s Day; Juneteenth; Pride; and the official day of summer, June 21. Also, with school officially out for summer, many new grads are enjoying their last summer before college or entering the workforce. This month is a perfect time to toast the class of 2022 with gifts that capture life’s precious moments — and also, shop unique gifts for Dear Ol' Dad.
HOUSTON, TX
MULTI-ALARM FIRE DESTROYS CABINET SHOP

At 5 pm on Wednesday, North Montgomery County Fire responded to a reported structure fire in the 23200 block of SH 105 East near the Montgomery/San Jacinto County line. Units arrived to find a two-story cinder-block construction cabinet shop with heavy fire. Just as they started to extinguish the blaze the walls started to collapse. A second alarm was pulled for manpower and water tankers. East Montgomery County, Caney Creek, Needham, Cleveland, and Bear Creek Firefighters responded. SH 105 East was closed down due to hoses and water tanks on the roadway as truck after truck dropped water to be put on the fire. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioner responded with a Gradall to assist in pulling collapsing walls down and moving debris to help firefighters extinguish the blaze. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze which destroyed the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

