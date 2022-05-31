Washington State Parks to hold three free days in June

KNDU-TV located in Tri-Cities, WA is looking for a producer who can create, orchestrate, and energize the market’s dominant news programming across all our platforms. You’ll need to have good news judgement, create sizzle in your newscasts, and established writing skills to produce stories that are relevant and compelling to our viewers. And if you dread breaking news, this isn’t the place for you. We thrive on our patented coverage of breaking news and breaking weather. If you have the passion, and the ability to make quick decisions, multi-task, and work effectively under pressure, we want to hear from you! KNDU has deep roots in the community – and proud of it. We're a family-owned company that isn't afraid to try something new. We're always looking for the next big thing and creativity is not only encouraged but expected. Please send your resume, cover letter and link to your reel to: Stephanie Ashley, News Director, at: stephanie.ashley@nbcrightnow.com.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO