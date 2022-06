HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A terminally-ill pet bunny was stolen from Turk’s Produce & Flower Market Inc. in the middle of the night. The bunny thief was caught on the store’s security cameras pulling into their driveway in a van around 2:00 a.m. The security footage shows the thief walking in, and stealing their bunny named Jupiter, as well as two crates, a bag of bunny food, and a couple of hanging baskets.

