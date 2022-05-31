ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on HBO Max

By Jennifer Bisset
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. HBO Max might not be the biggest streamer out there, but it's the place to go for prestige sci-fi. Station Eleven is one of its best shows -- it was also...

IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in May 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1 (available May 27) Best Reason to Watch: Summer is the season for blockbusters, and “Stranger Things” is TV’s biggest blockbuster — at least, until HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings” premiere at summer’s end. Even with those gargantuan franchises in the offing, the Duffer Brothers aren’t giving up the title of TV’s top popcorn program without a fight. Season 4 is being split into two volumes, with four or five episodes premiering May 27 and the remaining entries debuting July 1....
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
ScreenCrush

Everything New on HBO Max in June

This June on HBO Max, you can go back to the future with the fourth season of Westworld, as the ongoing story of the conflict between man and artificial intelligence in the 2050s resumes — this season with recent Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose joining the cast. There’s also a new...
TV SERIES
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

In the mood for a good fright? Whether you're partial to demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is.
MOVIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dolph Lundgren: Amber Heard Was ‘Terrific’ and ‘Very Kind’ on the ‘Aquaman 2’ Set

Click here to read the full article. Dolph Lundgren has nothing but positive things to say about his experience working with Amber Heard on the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel, officially titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” The recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial revealed that Heard was almost replaced on the “Aquaman” sequel and that her role in the film was significantly cut back, but Heard remained in good spirits on the film’s set, according to Lundgren. “She was great. I worked with her on the first ‘Aquaman,’ now the second one. We shot last fall in London,” Lundgren recently told Redline...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’ (And the Documentary That Inspired It) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The murder case famed for the “owl theory” is now a star-studded true crime drama miniseries. Based on a French documentary, The Staircase is streaming on HBO Max and stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.More from The Hollywood ReporterSophie Turner on Theory Overload While Making 'The Staircase': "I'm So Done Talking About What Happened"Events of the Week: 'Top Gun:...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Every New Movie and TV Show Being Added to Streaming Services on June 1, 2022

The start of a new month is always an exciting time for streaming subscribers. The first day of each month is usually when services add the majority of their licensed movies and TV shows, which means that most major services always have a lot of new options as soon as the calendar changes. June is no exception. Wednesday marks the start of June and streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have a bunch of new additions in store.
TV SERIES
Deadline

John DiMaggio, Who Voices Potty-Mouthed Robot Bender On ‘Futurama,’ Says He Did Not Get A Raise After “Bendergate” Standoff With Disney

Click here to read the full article. Futurama voice actor John DiMaggio revealed he got respect but no more money after his salary standoff with Disney and Hulu last winter, a dispute he dubbed #bendergate. DiMaggio, who plays Bender, the show’s degenerate robot, made the revelation to attendees at Phoenix Fan Fusion last week. “People are like, ‘I’m so glad you got more money!'” DiMaggio said according to Slashfilm, “I didn’t get more money. But what I did get was a lot of respect, and a lot of head nods from people who are like, ‘Yo bro, I see you and thank...
TV SERIES
The Verge

Netflix is finally taking a page from the rest of Hollywood

In Q1 of 2022, it finally happened: Netflix had a bad quarter. It lost over 200,000 subscribers and acknowledged that newer competitors like Disney Plus and HBO Max were effectively putting an end to how the company had been doing business for nearly a decade. Now, Netflix is steering away from the frenetic release pace and midsized films that made it a near-critical darling with a new plan to make “bigger movies” at a less “gluttonous pace” according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.
BUSINESS
GamesRadar

New on Netflix in June 2022: All the new movies and shows

Summer is nearly here, and Netflix is showing no sign of slowing down its releases as the year progresses. June is shaping up to be a good month for movies, for one thing. There's the Adam Sandler-led sports drama Hustle, the actor's first movie role since 2020's Hubie Halloween, while Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller star in sci-fi thriller Spiderhead. Plus, Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart front the action comedy The Man From Toronto – and that's just the Netflix Originals.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: James Earl Jones Confirmed As Voice Of Darth Vader

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the June 1 episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. James Earl Jones is back as Darth Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The familiar voice of Jones is heard in the third episode, which dropped today. In the episode, Darth Vader is in one of his meditation chambers and gets word that Obi-Wan is on a mining planet. Obi-Wan is trying to get young Leia to a port where they’re going to transport her back to her parents. Vader goes to the mining planet with the Inquisitors to hunt down Obi-Wan....
