PODCAST: The Vallejo police killing of Sean Monterrosa, two years later. Vallejo Police Det. Jarrett Tonn shot Sean Monterrosa in the back of the head on June 2, 2020, amid wide-scale looting following the police murder of George Floyd in Mineapolis. Since then, Tonn's been fired — and soon likely rehired — and the California Attorney General is still deciding whether he'll face criminal charges. At the same time, Sean's sisters, Michelle and Ashley, are trying to avoid burning out while fighting for justice for Sean and on behalf of the dozens of other families impacted by police killings in Vallejo.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO