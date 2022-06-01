Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos; Reeves County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pecos, northern Brewster, southeastern Reeves and east central Jeff Davis Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southeast of Saragosa, or 27 miles west of Fort Stockton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, Firestone Test Track, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport and Sierra Madera. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 226 and 266. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
