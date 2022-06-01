ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos; Reeves County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pecos, northern Brewster, southeastern Reeves and east central Jeff Davis Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southeast of Saragosa, or 27 miles west of Fort Stockton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, Firestone Test Track, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport and Sierra Madera. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 226 and 266. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

4.4 magnitude earthquake near Toyah

TOYAH, Texas (KOSA) - According to the USGS, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported near Toyah this morning. The earthquake was recorded at 10:01 a.m. This is the second earthquake of this size to hit this area in three months. A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit nearby Culberson County at 10:46...
TOYAH, TX
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for several counties

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for today and Thursday. The following alert is for Midland, County: The outside eastbound main lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm today and could be closed Thursday according to TxDOT, as crews connect the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Two Strongest Earthquakes Happened Near Midland/Odessa Wednesday

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two of the strongest earthquakes happened in far West Texas on Wednesday morning. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the two earthquakes hit within an hour of each other, the first one at 10:01 am with a 4.4 magnitude and then another hit several miles away at 10:46 am registering at a 4.5 magnitude.
County
Pecos County, TX
City
Midland, TX
City
Pecos, TX
County
Brewster County, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Month-long major road project in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for a road project that will cause drivers to take alternate routes for at least a month. In a news release, Illinois Avenue between A Street and D Street will be closed starting June 6th. This comes as crews work to repair […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Project to build 191 overpass to begin next week

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A project to build an overpass to take Highway 191 over the planned extension of Yukon Road in western Midland County between Odessa and Midland is scheduled to begin the week of June 6, 2022. The 30-month project will have several phases that will include traffic pattern changes. The most important […]
ABC Big 2 News

At least 6 dead in Loving County crash

LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The scene at the intersection of CR 300 and Highway 652 has been cleared and drivers will now be able to pass through the area as normal. More information on the victims in this crash will be provided by DPS and we will update when that information is released. The […]
LOVING COUNTY, TX
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorm
NewsWest 9

Agencies recover 70 missing children in West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Homeland Security Investigations announced on May 25 it had completed a three week long operation along with several other agencies. "Operation Lost Souls" located and recovered 70 missing children in Midland, Ector, El Paso and Tom Green counties. This operation ran from the end of April to mid-May.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Plainview Daily Herald

DPS: 40 missing children located in Midland-Odessa

Forty missing children were located or recovered in the Midland-Odessa area during a three-week operation in West Texas, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. “Operation Lost Souls" was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, DPS and local agencies. The operation recovered a total of 70 missing children, many...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fort Stockton Police looking for robbery suspect

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Fort Stockton Police Department is investigating a series of business burglaries. They need help identifying the suspect in the photo above. Please contact the Fort Stockton Police Department with any tips or information on the person or persons associated with the burglaries at 432-336-4600. Please...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Louisiana man arrested in Odessa with stolen gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Louisiana man was arrested this week after police said he was caught with drugs and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop. 32-year-old Kyle Green, of Farmerville, LA, has been charged with drug possession, theft of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 1, an […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland community mourning loss of young motorcycle rider

One Midland community is mourning after a young man was killed in a crash. Montezuma Sheriff Deputies said last Wednesday, May 25th, 20-year-old Travis Beeson was riding his motorcycle in Cortez, Colorado when he was hit by a car. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries two days later. Beeson […]
MIDLAND, TX
kmmo.com

Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children and human trafficking victims in Texas operation

According to a release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a three-week operation in west Texas dubbed “Operation Lost Souls” has led to the recovery of 70 missing children as well as sex trafficking victims. The investigation was conducted by the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland, and Ector.
EL PASO, TX
KBAT 99.9

5 Fun Waterparks Closest To Midland Odessa!

Summer 2022 is in full swing and who doesn't want to hit up a Water Park! There's nothing like spending a day at a Water Park, especially with triple-digit weather outside. Waterparks are like Amusement Parks but with WATER! And, lot's of fun. Here's a list of the nearest Water...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for porch pirate

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Midland Police Department, is asking for help from the community to identify a woman suspected of stealing packages.  According to a Facebook post, on May 28, the woman pictured below was seen walking through the neighborhood in the 3000 block of Goddard. She was caught […]

