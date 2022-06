AC Flora Athletics would like to welcome Vince Albano as our new Strength and Conditioning Coach. Vince is originally from New Jersey and graduated from King’s College in 2015 where he played football and majored in Athletic Training. He continued his academic career at the University of South Carolina earning a Master’s Degree in Exercise Science. Most recently, Vince served as an assistant football coach, assistant track coach, Head Athletic Trainer and Strength Coach at Camden High School. At AC Flora, Vince will teach strength and conditioning classes during the day and coordinate the strength program for all Falcon Athletes. We welcome Vince and wife Ali along with their children Payton and Lincoln to the AC Flora Community.

