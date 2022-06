Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.

