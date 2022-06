Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that the Municipality of Anchorage will end its pandemic-era mass shelter operations at the Sullivan Arena effective June 30, 2022. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic thrust the Muni into providing adequate shelter options for those affected by the virus, the mayor’s office said. When Covid-19 arrived in Anchorage, local nonprofit shelters did not have the capacity to meet physical distancing requirements, and thus the Sullivan Arena was reassigned to fill the gap. Since March 2020, the Sullivan Arena has been operating as a temporary mass shelter site, housing many homeless men.

1 DAY AGO