CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community members joined together on Saturday to walk the streets of Cape Girardeau in an effort to raise awareness and end violent acts. It was all part of the 5th annual SNAP Prayer Walk where Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, Moms Demand Action and other organizations came together for a prayer walk and honored and remembered victims that died in a result of an act of violence.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO