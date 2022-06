Sikeston DPS is asking for your assistance in locating a missing girl from Sikeston. 14-year-old Aisha Grayson was last seen on May 23rd. She is 5’6” and possibly wearing a black turtleneck. She has red and black braids and Eczema on both of her arms. If you have any information please contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or the tip line at 573-475-3774.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO