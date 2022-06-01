ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chase by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 10:05:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Neosho The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. For the Neosho River...including Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Neosho River near Erie. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Expect flooding of lowlands along the vicinity of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.4 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 18.7 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Erie 29.0 29.4 Thu 9 pm CDT 20.6 22.0 20.5
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. For the Neosho River...including Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River at Oswego. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00PM CDT Thursday the estimated stage was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Oswego 17.0 20.1 Thu 9 pm CDT 21.1 12.1 11.8
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Beware of wet gravel, as well as flooding

The sun may be coming out to greet Unbound Gravel riders. But parts of Lyon County were in flood warnings Thursday, with numerous roads blocked. “Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast,” the National Weather Service advised for the Cottonwood River south of Emporia. The river was...
EMPORIA, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Butler, Chase, Clay, Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Atchison; Brown; Butler; Chase; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Doniphan; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Harper; Harvey; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Kingman; Leavenworth; Lyon; Marion; Marshall; McPherson; Miami; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Reno; Riley; Sedgwick; Shawnee; Sumner; Wabaunsee; Wyandotte TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ATCHISON BROWN BUTLER CHASE CLAY COFFEY DICKINSON DONIPHAN DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY HARPER HARVEY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON KINGMAN LEAVENWORTH LYON MARION MARSHALL MCPHERSON MIAMI MORRIS NEMAHA OSAGE POTTAWATOMIE RENO RILEY SEDGWICK SHAWNEE SUMNER WABAUNSEE WYANDOTTE
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

LIVE BLOG: Torrential rain leads to street flooding throughout Wichita area, severe storm threat subsides

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An eventful night for Kansas weather includes storms packing a punch with large hail and torrential rain. There were tornado warnings in Cowley County, but no tornadoes developed from the storms. Large hail, some stones as large as softball sized, were primary threats early with heavy rainfall and flooding being the biggest concerns late.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Power outage? Why you should call professionals immediately

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With high winds and storm conditions in the area, some people are without power from tree branches knocking into power lines. Utility company Evergy said the best thing to do in that situation is reach out to your provider when debris takes out your power line – instead of trying to solve […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wind flips semi on Kansas turnpike in Lyon County

EMPORIA (KSNT)- High winds flipped a semi-trailer on the Kansas turnpike Monday night as high winds and hail moved through the area, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:50 p.m., just as the worst of the rain and winds moved into Lyon County, the sheriff’s office said emergency crews were dispatched to mile […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lake, campgrounds close due to hazardous algae presence

MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – Hazardous blue-green algae has been found in a large Kansas lake, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said on Thursday. Algae found in the water is at a hazardous level due to the high toxins and high cell count found in Marion Reservoir. The public is being asked to avoid […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Boil water advisory for Rossville, Shawnee County

ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment implemented a boil water advisory for the public water system in the city of Rossville on Tuesday. The KDHE is asking people to take the following precautions: If water appears dirty, flush out the lines until the water is clear Boil water for one minute […]
ROSSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

Semi overturned in Ottawa, closes NB I-35

OTTAWA (KSNT) – Traffic on a major Kansas highway is shutdown after a semi overturned, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol on Wednesday. Northbound I-35 is shutdown at 15th Street in Franklin County as of 5:52 p.m. Only minor injuries have been reported. Traffic will be diverted through the city of Ottawa in the meantime.
OTTAWA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman dead, 1-year-old injured in crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 11a.m. Thursday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by Tyra A. Anderson, 28, St. George, was eastbound on Military Trail Road just east of Railway Road. The car left the roadway to...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS

