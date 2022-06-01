Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chase by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. For the Neosho River...including Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River at Oswego. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00PM CDT Thursday the estimated stage was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Oswego 17.0 20.1 Thu 9 pm CDT 21.1 12.1 11.8

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO