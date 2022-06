LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are plenty of animals at the Lynn Haven Animal who are looking for homes, and it isn’t just dogs and cats. Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more about the animals at the shelter, such as “Chanel.”

LYNN HAVEN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO