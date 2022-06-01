ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Bullfighter makes return at Old Fort Days Rodeo after suffering injury

5NEWS
5NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Bullfighter Cody Emerson says rodeo is in his blood, but the Jonesboro native hasn’t been in the arena doing what he loves since January. While bullfighting at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Emerson suffered a Lisfranc Fracture. He says he knew something was wrong right...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Old Fort Days Rodeo in full swing

FORT SMITH, Ark. — For 89 years people have been coming out to Kay Rodgers Park for the Old Fort Days Rodeo. “If you have a goal and set your mind to it, you can do it. As long as you use your hard work and motivation, you can get anywhere," said flag runner Aniston Basham.
FORT SMITH, AR
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: They’re Biting on Day 2 at Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 2 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American on Lake Hamilton has been splendid, and the fishing has been pretty good as well. Though nobody has definitely put together a huge bag, a decent number of pros have solid limits with a kicker, which should make competition for the Top 10 pretty stiff.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Limits Aplenty on Day 1 at Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 1 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American set things up for a tight race the rest of the way on Lake Hamilton. Though Connor Cunningham staked himself to a big lead, basically everyone else in the tournament caught a limit to get rolling, guaranteeing the competition will be stiff to make the cut for Day 3.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

Oklahoma man faces charges in connection with Arkansas I-40 deaths

Ivan Santos surrendered to Oklahoma authorities Friday based on an Arkansas criminal arrest warrant filed in connection with a deadly highway crash in Arkansas last month. Twenty-nine-year-old Santos, of Norman, Okla. is charged with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, four counts of attempted negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, battery (second degree) and driving while intoxicated.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
5NEWS

Construction of Walmart Home Office in Bentonville moving along

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart shareholders week continues in Northwest Arkansas. Executives share some exciting updates on the company's new Bentonville campus. Walmart says after several years of infrastructure work, they are excited to see buildings go vertical. Cindi Marsiglio is Walmart’s senior vice president of corporate real estate. She says these spaces are designed for both independent working and collaboration.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullfighting#Rodeos#Bullfighter#Memorial Day#Combat#The Old Fort Days Rodeo
5NEWS

Large fireworks display will be held at Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is giving notice to residents of a professional fireworks display at Razorback Stadium during Walmart Shareholders' week events. The notice is an effort to warn nearby individuals and animals that are affected by fireworks displays to make accommodations. The fireworks show is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

WATCH: DVH, players talk about wild win over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Ok. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down Oklahoma State in wild fashion on Saturday night with a 20-12 win in the NCAA Stillwater Regional. With the victory, Arkansas now moves on to the region finals on Sunday night and will take on the winner of the Missouri State and Oklahoma State game. Hogs […]
STILLWATER, OK
5NEWS

Fayetteville Animal Services waiving dog adoption fees June 3-11

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Animal Services announced Thursday that it will waive adult dog adoption fees from Friday, June 3 through Saturday, June 11. "The shelter is currently housing more than 20 adorable, adoptable dogs and puppies," Fayetteville Animal Services said in a statement. Any adopted pet from the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Traffic likely to be impacted because of Walmart Shareholders Meeting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is advising citizens to look out for shareholders traveling in for the Walmart 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. Sergeant Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says the event will bring a lot of traffic to Northwest Arkansas and advises citizens to look out for the traffic.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

Nationwide lifeguard shortage affecting Arkansas pools, waterparks

ROGERS, Ark. — Pool days may look a little differently this summer at certain swimming locations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as the areas face a lifeguard shortage. Creekmore pool has seen a few challenges thus far with lifeguard shortages but is still operating like normal. According...
ROGERS, AR
freeweekly.com

Eye of the beholder: Nothing is ‘junk’ at spring flea market

Nearly nine years ago now, Junk Ranch co-founders Amy Daniels and Julie Speed took a risk and hosted a small flea market on the grounds of the Viney Grove Community Center in Prairie Grove. By mid-morning, the parking lot was overflowing, and the duo knew they had a hit on their hands. Today the event boasts national recognition — they’ve appeared on Flea Market Style Magazine’s “Reader’s Favorite Outdoor Small Fleas and Vintage Shows” and “Vintage Show Crush” lists — and is the largest open-air flea market in the region. When the gates open Friday at 8 a.m., shoppers will see nearly 200 booths stretching across the expansive fields of the ranch at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove, will have nearly a dozen food trucks to choose from, and, in between bouts of shopping, can enjoy the live music that will be playing throughout the day.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy