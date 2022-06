KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are searching for a man last seen near the former Greyhound bus station in Knoxville. On April 16, Bryan Metelski, 21, was picked up in Illinois by an Outreach program in Kodak, according to officials. After three days, he reportedly wanted to leave; therefore, officials said program officials dropped him off at the previous Greyhound bus station, located at 100 East Magnolia Avenue.

