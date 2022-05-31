ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Bancroft Avenue [Oakland, CA]

Cover picture for the article63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Bancroft Avenue. Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after receiving reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to preliminary investigations, several vehicles of unknown make or model were traveling eastbound on Bancroft Avenue when...

CBS Sacramento

Man, 26, Dies After Crash In Front Of Orangevale Community Center

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Authorities have now identified the person killed in a major crash in front of the Orangevale Community Center Tuesday night. California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Hazel Avenue. Two vehicles were involved and power lines were also brought down in the crash. One person was killed in the crash. He has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Orangevale resident Joseph Angel Mendoza. Investigators said a second individual suffered minor injuries. Exactly what led up to the crash is still unclear.
ORANGEVALE, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)

Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a woman lost her life while another person suffered injuries following a crash between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer in San Leandro. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive [...]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies in collision with tractor-trailer in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF/BCN) – A collision between a car and a tractor-trailer killed the driver of the car Tuesday afternoon and hospitalized a passenger, San Leandro police said.Officers responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a collision between a car and a big-rig truck in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive just east of the Oakland International Airport, according to a news release issued Wednesday night by the San Leandro Police Department.Upon arrival, officers found the driver of the car unresponsive and she died at the scene. A passenger in her car was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the collision.The driver of the truck was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ana Meraz Dies in High-Speed Accident on East Mission Avenue [Merced County, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after High-Speed Crash near Highway 59. Around 11:29 p.m., Adrian Meraz failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 59 and Mission Avenue. As a result, the 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Meraz, collided with a southbound 2017 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Reynaldo Vasquez. Investigators say both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Aaron Price Killed in Traffic Accident on Highway 160 [Sacramento, CA]

Vehicle Crash near Sherman Island Left One Dead, Four Injured. According to authorities, a fatal head-on collision occurred on May 29th, along Highway 160 near Sherman Island. Initial reports state that Price was under the influence of alcohol when he swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a second vehicle.
SFist

Eighth & Mission Still a Dangerous Place as Two More People Are Shot

The corners around the intersection of 8th and Mission streets in San Francisco's SoMa district are an increasingly dangerous place to be, and two more people were shot there early Wednesday. SFPD Investigations Commander R. Vaswani reported that the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at 8th and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fairfield Firefighters Extract Person From Vehicle After Car Accident

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield firefighters extracted one person from a vehicle after a car crash on Highway 12. The two-vehicle accident happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. and left occupants with minor to moderate injuries. One of the vehicles suffered so much damage that the Fairfield Fire Department had to remove the door to extract the driver. Two people were transported to a hospital.
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Motorcycle Accident on State Route 219 in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol reported a serious motorcycle crash on State Route 219 at Carver Road on the night of Sunday, May 29, 2022. The incident was described as a car vs. motorcycle accident that took place around 11:15 p.m. Details on the Serious Motorcycle Crash on Carver Road in...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning. Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022 Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this point. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Deadly Double Shooting In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday. The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats. At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room. The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said. Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe the victim of homicide, police say

OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
L.A. Weekly

Steven Ornelas, Oryan Ornelas Killed in Rollover Crash on Briggsmore Avenue [Modesto, CA]

Two Men Dead after Traffic Accident near Oakdale Road. The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. along East Briggsmore Avenue near Oakdale Road, per initial reports. According to Modesto Authorities, emergency crews arrived in the area after receiving reports of a dark-colored 2004 Chevy Tahoe that crashed into the center median. They found the car on its roof on the side of the road.

