ANDERSON, Calif., — Authorities say a wanted felon was apprehended at the end of a dangerous, multi-agency vehicle pursuit that began in Anderson and ended at the Mount Shasta Mall in Redding yesterday, Monday, May 30. Although the car chase ended at the mall when the man continued fleeing on foot, leaving five dogs behind in his abandoned vehicle, he was tracked down and arrested a short time later while walking near a bank on Dana Drive.

ANDERSON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO