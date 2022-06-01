ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Kate Moss Watches Johnny Depp Perform in London And Spends Time Backstage

By Alice Tecotzky
 2 days ago
Kate Moss watched ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London days after she testified at his highly-public defamation trial with Amber Heard, according to the Daily...

