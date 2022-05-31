Magdalene "Madge" (Rizk) Elias

WOOLEY, HARRY T., 71, Elmora, passed away June 2, 2022, at home. Born January 11, 1951, the son of Ralph and Laura (Wright) Wooley. Preceded in death by parents; daughter, Heather Fae Kadar; and several brothers and sisters. Survived by loving wife of 24 years, Teresa (Ponchock) Wooley; children, Misty (Cory) Heaton, Lisbon, OH; Chad Wooley, Rogers, OH; and Lindsey Ann Williams, CA; grandchildren, Stephen Vishak, Destany (Noah) Shetler, Dakota Heaton, Cory Heaton Jr., Caitlyn Wooley, Chance Wooley, Tattum Wooley, Halei McDerment and Carson Atterbury; and great-grandchildren, Braden & Jayce Vishak (& their mother Tabby Ingledue), Johnny & Ella Shetler, and Hayden Howell. Also survived by sisters, Alberta Froehlich, CA and Margaret Wooley, FL. Tom spent most of his career as an over-the-road truck driver excelling at his profession. He was a skilled driver who could maneuver his tractor trailer into the most difficult areas—if a tractor trailer could go there, he could put it there. People regularly called him for advice due to his extensive knowledge of cars, engines, and anything mechanical. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales, and watching westerns and wrestling on TV. His family was his greatest joy, and in his later years he cherished seeing his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids as often as possible. He loved his Lord Jesus and although he sometimes questioned all the extreme adversity in his life, he never lost his faith. Tom was the guy who would give you the shirt off his back and help you in any way possible. He loved to joke around with people, and many found him to be very endearing and unforgettable. He made it a point to stay in close contact with family and friends, as that was very important to him. He is already sorely missed. Family and friends will be received from 3 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Crossroads Alliance Church, Ebensburg. Pastor Kevin Stock officiating.

ELMORA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO