Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County holds annual law enforcement training on preventing mass shootings

By Samantha Serbin
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Preventing a mass shooting could be in the hands of a single school resource officer. That’s why deputies and police in Charlotte County are coming together to train Tuesday like it’s really happening.

The front entrance to Punta Gorda Middle School was blocked off with crime scene tape and a sign that read ‘danger, live ammo hazard.’ It’s a warning to anyone walking up to the doors that law enforcement is in training mode.

“Obviously the main goal is to neutralize any further violence or any further acts of shooting,” Lt. Jason Zakowich said, from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office training division.

“God forbid it ever happens, I pray it never does but obviously we want to train so we are on top of our game,” Deputy First Class Justin Morse added, a school resource officer at Murdock Middle School.

Lt. Zakowich said the goal is to make the training as realistic as possible. They bring the SROs in for a safety briefing, then one by one they go into the simulation.

“Hey you’re going to be responding to this area, there may or may not be an active assailant, and we make them run down the hallway, get their heart rate going, run back and they’re getting ready, they’re going,” Zakowich said. “So the idea is to provide the fastest response that we can, they’re the first ones that would be responding to that situation.”

“We utilize the weapons we actually carry each and every day,” Morse added. “We carry a backpack with a rifle in it, we also carry our sidearm. So we use both of those same weapons in our training so it’s as lifelike as possible.”

While they have their weapons on hand, SROs have to be looking for the gunman while assessing what’s next and then rendering aid to the injured.

“They need to continue to maintain proficiency with that, the only way to do that is through training. If you ride a bike one time, and then haven’t ridden in 10 years, it’s not going to be as easy to remember,” Zakowich said.

Morse said one key takeaway for him is continuing to learn how to overcome hurdles.

“We train frequently so it helps us also to get over that fight or flight situation so we don’t just freeze up when something happens, we know what we have to do and respond accordingly,” Morse said. “Ultimately we’re the front line, were the ones who know who our teachers are, who our students are, and we know when someone doesn’t belong, make sure to address them and make sure kids are safe.”

This training was on the books before the mass tragedy in Uvalde last week. CCSO said they do this every year after school gets out for summer.

