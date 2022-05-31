COVID continues to surge in Camden County

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,475 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 31. Additionally, there were 496 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,971. The aggregate number of confirmed positive...
Your tax dollars at work: two towns in South Jersey are each getting large amounts of money to battle litter. Not exactly the crime of the century, but one that can impact the quality of life for residents of the Garden State. At least that's the thinking of the New...
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be continuing utility pole replacement on Westfield Avenue in Camden Monday, June 6 to Thursday, June 8. There will be a lane shift on Westfield Avenue between North 28th and North Dudley streets. “Since this is an area that typically experiences heavy daily...
Good thing, too, because most of us have been stock piling all of the left-overs from our home improvement projects in our garages since last fall. No? That's just me? Well, anyway, it's still great that the time has finally come for municipalities to start hosing their annual disposal events again.
(Lindenwold, NJ) – NJ American Water will be performing maintenance on Chews Landing Road in Gloucester Township on Tuesday June 7. There will be full road closure of Chews Landing Road between Kennedy Boulevard and Roosevelt Drive for the duration of the project. “To avoid any potential delays, motorists...
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. ATLANTIC CITY “Clique21,” ArtC group show of works by South Jersey visual artists and photographers,...
Sure, you may have seen horses at someone's house if they own a farm or hired a professional company to give pony rides at their kid's birthday party, but seeing a bunch of them just nonchalantly mosey across your driveway is a different sight entirely. That's exactly what people experienced...
One of the most loved South Jersey playgrounds is Jake’s Place Playground in Cherry Hill. Not only is there a great story behind this playground but you can’t help but fall in love with how colorful, accommodating, and playful the playground is. We’ve even helped introduce families to this accessible South Jersey playground a few years back when we held a playdate there. If you haven’t been to Jake’s Place Cherry Hill, save a date on the calendar to do so soon. You won’t regret it!
South Jersey Magazine’s annual Top Towns list is out and there’s great news!. Bellmawr ranked again and has been named a Top Ten Camden County Town for 2022. [South Jersey Magazine’s] annual Top Towns spotlight is a celebration of these places we call home. Our rankings of South Jersey’s most desirable zip codes was formulated using data from the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Department of Education and the state’s Division of Local Government Services. Using a weighted formula, we combined average property values and taxes, crime incidents reported per 1,000 residents and high school performance numbers consisting of average SAT scores, graduation rates and more. The rankings are further broken down into two categories: big towns (population above 10,000) and small towns (population under 10,000).
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
Camden County Commissioner Melinda Kane will join Camden City Mayor Vic Carstarphen, Congressman Donald Norcross, Moms Demand Action, local officials, as well as students and gun violence survivors on Friday at 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Norcross Memorial Dell Park, 1214 S Park Avenue Haddon Heights NJ, 08035 to recognize the 8th annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
If you see lots of police and fire vehicles around NJ Transit's Riverline light rail in Bordentown on Saturday, there's no need to be alarmed. NJ Transit is scheduled to conduct an emergency drill simulating an emergency incident at the station on Park Street near Bordentown Beach starting at 8 a.m.
Three years ago, two New Jersey students were among the eight “octochamps” who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee: Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill and Christopher Serrao, 12, of Whitehouse Station. Nitya Kathiravan, 13, of Somerset, an eighth grader at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, used to...
A victim was pronounced dead at a local trauma center following a late-night stabbing in Trenton, developing reports say.Officers responded to the area of 800 Beatty St. and found the victim in cardiac arrest with multiple stab wounds shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to init…
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - The award for happiest dog goes to… Dash!. After nearly two years, a 6-year-old American pit bull terrier, has finally found his forever home. Dash will now have to give up his title as the longest resident at the Burlington County Animal Shelter in Westhampton.
PHILADELPHIA - Residents on both sides of the Delaware River have grown frustrated with the ground-shaking vibrations from ‘boom parties’ that locals say have become more common. ‘Boom parties’ happen when large groups of people gather near the Delaware River and blast music from cars that are equipped...
An overturned tractor-trailer with a debris spill is causing hefty delays throughout Mercer County's highways at this hour (June 2). All lanes are closed on I-195 eastbound just past Exit 3 (Hamilton Square-Yardville Road) in Hamilton Township, as of 1:30 pm. The accident was first reported mid-morning Thursday. Traffic is...
For more than a year, people in New Jersey have wondered what caused a large retaining wall at a construction site along Interstate 295 to partially collapse. Now, they’re finally getting answers. A report commissioned by the New Jersey Department of Transportation and released this week indicates that inadequate...
