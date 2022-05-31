ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

COVID continues to surge in Camden County

By Submitted Content
The Cherry Hill Sun
The Cherry Hill Sun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,475 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 31. Additionally, there were 496 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,971. The aggregate number of confirmed positive...

thesunpapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
camdencounty.com

Road Work to Cause Lane Shift in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be continuing utility pole replacement on Westfield Avenue in Camden Monday, June 6 to Thursday, June 8. There will be a lane shift on Westfield Avenue between North 28th and North Dudley streets. “Since this is an area that typically experiences heavy daily...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Road Work to Cause Road Closures in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – NJ American Water will be performing maintenance on Chews Landing Road in Gloucester Township on Tuesday June 7. There will be full road closure of Chews Landing Road between Kennedy Boulevard and Roosevelt Drive for the duration of the project. “To avoid any potential delays, motorists...
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel Springs, NJ
City
Haddonfield, NJ
City
Gibbsboro, NJ
City
Mount Ephraim, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Government
City
Berlin, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Berlin Township, NJ
City
Merchantville, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Health
City
Collingswood, NJ
City
Haddon Township, NJ
City
Barrington, NJ
City
Chesilhurst, NJ
City
Somerdale, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Jake’s Place Playground in Cherry Hill NJ

One of the most loved South Jersey playgrounds is Jake’s Place Playground in Cherry Hill. Not only is there a great story behind this playground but you can’t help but fall in love with how colorful, accommodating, and playful the playground is. We’ve even helped introduce families to this accessible South Jersey playground a few years back when we held a playdate there. If you haven’t been to Jake’s Place Cherry Hill, save a date on the calendar to do so soon. You won’t regret it!
CHERRY HILL, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Bellmawr Named Top Ten Camden County Town in South Jersey Magazine’s Annual Ranking

South Jersey Magazine’s annual Top Towns list is out and there’s great news!. Bellmawr ranked again and has been named a Top Ten Camden County Town for 2022. [South Jersey Magazine’s] annual Top Towns spotlight is a celebration of these places we call home. Our rankings of South Jersey’s most desirable zip codes was formulated using data from the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Department of Education and the state’s Division of Local Government Services. Using a weighted formula, we combined average property values and taxes, crime incidents reported per 1,000 residents and high school performance numbers consisting of average SAT scores, graduation rates and more. The rankings are further broken down into two categories: big towns (population above 10,000) and small towns (population under 10,000).
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Webpage#Antigen#Audubon 20 Audubon
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Commissioners recognize Gun Violence Awareness Day

Camden County Commissioner Melinda Kane will join Camden City Mayor Vic Carstarphen, Congressman Donald Norcross, Moms Demand Action, local officials, as well as students and gun violence survivors on Friday at 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Norcross Memorial Dell Park, 1214 S Park Avenue Haddon Heights NJ, 08035 to recognize the 8th annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER MERCER MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NJ.com

N.J. student reaches national spelling bee finals

Three years ago, two New Jersey students were among the eight “octochamps” who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee: Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill and Christopher Serrao, 12, of Whitehouse Station. Nitya Kathiravan, 13, of Somerset, an eighth grader at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, used to...
EDUCATION
Daily Voice

Deadly Stabbing Reported In Trenton: DEVELOPING

A victim was pronounced dead at a local trauma center following a late-night stabbing in Trenton, developing reports say.Officers responded to the area of 800 Beatty St. and found the victim in cardiac arrest with multiple stab wounds shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to init…
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Swimmer who went missing off New Jersey coast identified

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Report Sheds Light on What Led to I-295 Wall Collapse in NJ

For more than a year, people in New Jersey have wondered what caused a large retaining wall at a construction site along Interstate 295 to partially collapse. Now, they’re finally getting answers. A report commissioned by the New Jersey Department of Transportation and released this week indicates that inadequate...
TRAFFIC
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

 https://cherryhillsun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy