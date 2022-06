The developer for the project called Summit Station — three warehouses with a total of over three million square feet — is requesting that an amendment be made to the city of Beaumont’s General Plan in order to allow this project to be built in an inappropriate place. In 2020, Beaumont paid over $840,000 for their most recent General Plan and emphasized its importance by stating that it will serve as a “blueprint for future planning and development in the city.” The GP will also function as a guide for the “type of community that Beaumont citizens desire” with land use and policy determinations being made within a comprehensive framework that incorporates public health, safety and quality of life considerations.

BEAUMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO