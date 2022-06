Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the 900-block of Park Lane. On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence with fire and medics for a report of an unresponsive person. When deputies arrived, they found an adult female deceased in the residence with suspicious circumstances. Sheriff’s detectives and forensic technicians responded to the residence to assist with the investigation.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO