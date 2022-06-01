Hawaiian Word of the Week: Kanu

The account, under the handle @bad.schoollunches, actually offers reviews of school lunch fare at Kailua Intermediate School. The budget also includes $1.3 million to start dismantling the Haiku Stairs. Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. On Maui, residents are seeing their rents...
HNN News Brief (June 2, 2022) The City Council approved a slimmed down rail construction plan, but not everyone is on board. Sunrise News Roundup (June 2, 2022) Your top local headlines for June 2, 2022. City Council approves $4B budget for housing, healthcare, and outreach. Updated: 16 hours ago.
In celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) profiled researcher Andrea Kealoha, director of the University of UH Maui College Water Quality Lab, Pūkoʻa hinaʻole. The Water Quality Lab measures dissolved...
HAIKU VALLEY, Oahu (KITV4) -- After months of deliberation, the famous Haiku Stairs or 'Stairway to Heaven' will be dismantled. That was the decision from the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday, June 1, when they approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2023. Included in the budget, $1.3-million for the stairs'...
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS) employees responsible for the many facets of stewardship of the mauna were commended during a May 19 report to the UH Board of Regents. CMS Executive Director Greg Chun praised the CMS ʻohana for demonstrating unprecedented dedication to protecting and preserving Maunakea before showing a video featuring the staff.
Here’s a question that someone should have asked the Hawaii school superintendent and Honolulu police chief finalists:. “You probably will have only three years to do your job before you quit or get fired. What can you accomplish during that time?”. No one asked it because the question seems...
During these early days as HONOLULU’s new editorial director, I’ve been thinking about Guy Unangst, my editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. With a journalism degree but sparse newsroom experience, I headed for Texas at 23, fitting all my belongings in a small Toyota hatchback, and with my only connection being an uncle in Dallas. I was assigned to the Arlington bureau, but after a year, Guy tapped me to be part of a special team in Fort Worth, composed of the paper’s most seasoned reporters and a few young writers with signs of promise. During my time working with Guy, I learned things that have resonated with me throughout my now 30-plus-year career and continue to be my guiding principles as an editor.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid ongoing safety concerns about trespassers looking for the perfect social media post, the state has removed a swing that was illegally put up at the base of the long-closed Sacred Falls hike in Hauula. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources removed the swing at...
A research-grade observatory was erected at Waipahu High School with the help of veteran astronomers from the University of Hawaiʻi, who spearheaded the inaugural project with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE). The 12.5-foot dome, which houses a 17-inch telescope, is geared toward helping build student interest in STEM-related careers. The newly installed telescope is mounted on a building rooftop on the school’s campus.
HONOLULU (AP) — Fourteen Hawaii children and teenagers filed a lawsuit Wednesday, alleging the state is violating the state constitution by operating a transportation system that harms the climate and infringes upon the plaintiffs’ right to a clean and healthy environment. The youths aged 9 through 18 said...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ELVIS, one of the most anticipated films of the summer will be released in theaters on Friday, June 24. Many don’t realize that Elvis Presley made a huge impact on Hawaii. Tom Moffatt, the legendary local concert promoter who died in 2016, was interviewed in 2011...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over a 100 volunteers in Hawaii are taking time out of their day to weave together a Lei of Aloha, which they plan to deliver to those impacted by the deadly Texas school shooting. The lei making process began on Tuesday with about 10 truckloads of ti...
First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu has had a unique set-up. For a time, it was the only church in the world to own an 18-hole golf course — with golfers teeing up outside while congregants inside worshiped God in the clubhouse. That may sound strange, but the church’s Koolau...
The promise is indeed true: Passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America—the only ship offering seven-night cruises year-round in Hawaii—can enjoy nearly 100 hours in port on four different islands. The ship resumed sailing on April 9, 2022, after a two-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus, with guests embarking in Honolulu every Saturday to spend two days each on Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii (aka The Big Island), overnighting in port on the first two and getting 10 hours each in Hilo and Kona on the third. The schedule allows for plenty of time to explore, whether you’re a first-timer or a returnee looking to revisit favorite places.
In the beachside town of Kailua stands a dark green house with a large carport, clean lawn and a second story with a wraparound lānai that gives occupants picturesque views of the Ko‘olau and Olomana mountains. You wouldn’t know by looking at it, but the second story is...
Krewella performs live during the group’s “The Body Never Dies” tour, which kicked off in April. With hits like “Alive” and “Live for the Night,” sisters Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf are leading stars of the electronic dance music (EDM) scene. VIP tickets are $125, and there’s a $5 increase the day of the show. You can purchase tickets online or at The Republik box office, which includes a $2 service fee per ticket.
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rents are rising to record-breaking numbers across the country. On Maui, residents also see their rent soar. New owners of a Wailuku building said due to much needed renovations, rents are going up substantially. “Where am I going to go?” said 77-year-old Robert Medeiros. “Everybody here is...
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services is announcing upcoming fare changes to both TheBus and TheHandiVan starting July 1. The upcoming fare changes come with the enactment of Ordinance 21-7. This includes changes to daily, monthly and annual passes for Adult, Youth,...
Gov. Ige faces decision on bill to limit emergency authority of future governors. Lawmakers this session approved a bill that would allow them to end his and future governor’s emergency powers after 60 days. Maui residents place thousands of flags on the graves of fallen service members for Memorial...
