Local drivers raise safety concerns about ongoing I-40 construction
By Natalie Wadas
KRQE News 13
2 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers say construction on I-40 is not only inconvenient—they’re calling it dangerous, too. Many say they find themselves dodging semis, concrete walls, and orange barrels daily. The paving project runs between Carnuel and Tijeras on I-40. The $8.1 million project has been...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After taking a walk in their neighborhood near 98th street and Dennis Chavez Blvd. Joshua Poulsen and his daughter, who’s in a wheelchair, came across a pole right in the middle of a wheelchair ramp. “We tried to walk this way and we ran into this pole and this fence and it […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for the public’s input on pedestrian, bike, and road improvements to a portion of 2nd Street. The project will take place between Rio Bravo and the South Diversion channel and includes resurfacing, new sidewalks, lighting, and more. A community meeting to discuss the project is scheduled for June 7 […]
Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority (AMAFCA), and members of the Illegal Dumping Partnership (IDP), are joining together to address illegal dumping on private and public open spaces. This entails a multifaceted effort to include increased patrolling, enforcement, community outreach, and education.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A firefighter was seriously injured when a helicopter dropped a load of water on several members of a hotshot crew Sunday morning as they helped contain the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. The member of the Vale Interagency Hotshot Crew underwent multiple surgeries at an Albuquerque hospital...
BOSTON (AP) — Two manholes exploded in downtown Boston on Thursday morning, pouring smoke into the streets, forcing the evacuation of two buildings and sending one person to the hospital with burns, authorities said. The explosions, which also shattered a window, were reported around 8:30 a.m. near the High...
Metro police and fire officials are fighting to prevent and quickly put out fires in our Bosque. KOAT toured the damage of a recent bosque fire along with Albuquerque police. Albuquerque Police's Open Space Division spends most of their year patrolling our Bosque. KOAT interviewed Sgt. Chris Schroeder just before...
Rio Rancho residents navigate through a flood by Enchanted Hills Boulevard and NM 528 Thursday morning. (Gregory Hasman/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho is working to repair a water main break on Enchanted Hills Boulevard and Jager Drive. The incident occurred about mid-morning on Thursday. The city has shutdown water...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jarod McKenzie, 20, is now in custody accused in a deadly road rage shooting early June 2. Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near Melinda Ave. SW and Mimbres St. SW around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. McKenzie is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Romero after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque emergency personnel responded to a crash on southbound I-25 early Wednesday morning. According to NMRoads southbound I-25 at Montgomery was closed Wednesday morning to due to the crash. Details are limited and there is no word on how many people were involved. I-25 southbound has since been reopened.
Road work on Riverside Drive could begin this summer, though it is not clear whether it will be in a few weeks or a couple of months. The project will include upgrading deficient asphalt pavement; a waterline replacement; improvements to the curb ramps; the installation of new lighting at intersections; the addition of a raised median; median landscaping; and pavement marking.
Rio Rancho residents are having to navigate through a flood down Enchanted Hills Boulevard. (Gregory Hasman/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho is looking into a report of a water leak in Enchanted Hills between NM 528 and Lincoln Avenue/Jager Drive on Thursday morning. “We won’t know the severity until they’ve...
Scene of a two-vehicle accident involving this Corvette sports vehicle and a ‘Geek Squad’ van that occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday on N.M. 4 near intersection 502. No injuries were reported. The accident was turned over to the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Office so the cause is not known at this time or whether citations were issued. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans will soon have a new place to hike, hunt, and enjoy the outdoors. The state is celebrating the purchase of L Bar Ranch in Sandoval County near Laguna which was previously privately owned. The 54,000-acre property will be added to the adjoining Marquez Wildlife area making it the largest state-owned […]
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations will start soon at a popular community center in Los Lunas. The Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center is nearly doubling in size. Along with adding another gym, there are plans to expand the weight room and additional rooms for other activities. During construction, the park, basketball court, and splash pad will remain […]
City councilors are proposing even more amendments to the controversial 'Safe Outdoors Spaces' legislation that will do everything from limit who can enter to how many sites could be in a council district. These bills would create city-sanctioned encampments for homeless people in specific places around the city.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One hundred firefighters are still on the scene of a fire in the bosque. While the fire is contained, those firefighters are working to put out hotspots. They are also checking trees to make sure they are not weakened from the fire, making them a public safety hazard. The paved trail through the […]
A Santa Fe city police officer challenging the incumbent Santa Fe County sheriff in the primary election has filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission. With early and absentee voting ongoing and final ballots to be cast just days away on Tuesday, June 7, the complaint from David Webb accuses Adan Mendoza of improperly displaying his badge and uniform in campaign materials. Webb’s complaint offers as evidence two flyers in which “Candidate Mendoza is appearing in his SFCSO uniform and badge of office in support of purely campaign-based photographs which is wholly unrelated to the official duties of the office of Santa Fe County as opposed to on-duty activity.” State law prohibits public officers form using “property belonging to a state agency or local government agency” for unauthorized purposes. The complaint also notes some of Mendoza’s ads omit “the candidates, committee or other person who authorized and paid for the advertisement.” Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday that the complaint filed May 31 was “a last-ditch effort from my opponent to try and discredit my reputation.” Voters who are registered with one of the state’s three designated major parties are eligible to cast ballots in the election, with same-day registration also available. Many local races, including for sheriff, feature contests now and no opponents in the November general election. Find local voting details here and read all of SFR’s election coverage here.
LAS VEGAS — Three firefighters were injured on Sunday while fighting the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Vale Interagency Hotshot Crew was working on holding a section of fire line in the south zone of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. A helicopter was in the area providing water drops on the fire edge in the same zone. During those aerial operations, a helicopter missed one of the drop zones for water and part of the water load was dropped on several members of the hotshot crew. Three hotshot crew members were injured by the water drop. One person was airlifted to a hospital in Santa Fe, two others were transported by ambulance.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque has said it has no intention of closing the entire Bosque despite there being two close calls of it erupting into flames in recent weeks. The two scares and the current drought conditions have some worried that history could repeat itself. "I'll...
