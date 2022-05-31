Hurricane Safety: Tips to protect yourself when cleaning up storm damage and debris

More severe storms are likely today across the Central US. Meanwhile, Agatha has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Mexico, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall to the area. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
Tens of thousands of residents are without power as parts of the northern plains and upper midwest experience severe weather. Fast-moving thunderstorms, hail and hurricane force winds have destroyed homes and knocked out power lines. Pauleen Le has more.
