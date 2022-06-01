ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Scrapper Fest lets fans meet players, previews upcoming season

By Josh Frketic
 2 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers hosted Scrapper Fest 2022 Tuesday night at the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

The event gave a chance for the community to meet the team, grab new merchandise for the season and get a taste of new ballpark food.

“The general manager of the Scrappers [has] been telling me about the energy and excitement about this season,” says new manager Homer Bush. “But like you said, it is great to come out and see it in person.”

There were also bounce houses for the kids to enjoy.

The Scrappers will open their season on Thursday against the West Virginia Black Bears at 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field.

