Sheriff’s investigators are searching for help in a suspicious death on Park Lane reported on May 27. Firefighters and medics went to a call from the home on the 900 block of the Montecito street at 8:29 a.m. that Friday and found a woman who had died. She was 96 years old, and a break-in at the home was not involved, reported Sharon Byrne, executive director of the Montecito Association.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO